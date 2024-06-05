Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s perhaps no other time during the summer that you’ll get as many pictures of yourself as you will on vacation. As much as you’re soaking up the sun, you also want to soak up all of the memories with your family or friends. What you don’t want to do is look back at those memories and hate your outfits, which is why it’s important to stock up on a few cute vacation dresses that will help you look chic in every photo.

Since you’ll already be spending extra cash for flights, hotels and experiences on your vacation, saving on clothes for the trip becomes essential — and thanks to Walmart, that’s easy. Walmart has an entire section dedicated to vacation dresses, and right now, they’re all on sale. Just because they’re discounted doesn’t mean they’re also discounted in style. In fact, we’ve rounded up several popular vacation dress styles such as lightweight linen dresses, maxi boho numbers and, of course, floral styles as well. Keep scrolling to save on Walmart summer styles!

1. Take Up to 40% Off Linen Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: The ultimate beach vacation dress style, this Yotami maxi dress is made of a breathable linen fabric, has a relaxed and flowy fit and features pockets too — You save 40%!

2. Take Up to 60% Off Floral Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you pack anything for a vacation, make it this Dokotoo mini dress that comes in several pretty floral prints and colors — You save 13%!

3. Take Up to 65% Off Boho Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Made for the boho style lover, this Aoujea printed maxi dress has cute tassel details, an artistic print and a tiered hem — You save 62%!

4. Take Up to 50% Off Striped Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A style for the minimalist, this Alsol Lamesa bodycon midi dress features a knit fabric and simple striped design — You save 36%!

5. Take Up to 70% Off Graphic Print Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Stand out in the European streets with this Imcute graphic print maxi dress that features an eye-catching and colorful design — You save 14%!

6. Take Up to 75% Off Ombre Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Match the sunset at your resort vacation in this comfortable maxi dress from Pimoxv that features a soft polyester fabric, T-shirt style design and pockets — You save 14%!

7. Take Up to 65% Off Tie Front Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Look like a Grecian goddess in this flowy maxi dress from Pudcoco that features cute tie front details, a V-neckline and a cinched bodice — You save 24%!

8. Take Up to 40% Off Embroidered Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A versatile style, this eyelet embroidered mini dress from Aboser can be worn with everything from a pair of heels to tennis shoes — You save 10%!

9. Take Up to 50% Off Gingham Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Perfect for a day of sightseeing, pair this breezy gingham dress from JustVH with gladiator sandals, a woven bag and a some beaded jewelry — You save 18%!

10. Take Up to 60% Off Denim Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Switch up the average vacation style by trying out this denim maxi dress from Nine.Eight that features a cute paisley print, tiered skirt and square neckline — You save 22%!

