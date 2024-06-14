10 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses for the Summer Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Wedding season has officially commenced! Here comes the bride, the best man and the bouquet toss.
Still need to say ‘yes’ to the dress as a wedding guest? We’ve got you covered. Below are 10 stunning styles that will dazzle without drawing too much attention away from the bride.
V. Chapman Corset Ruffle Dress
My sister wore this gorgeous gown from V. Chapman to a wedding in Copenhagen last month, and she got countless compliments! Complete with a corset top, a tiered skirt, a sexy side slit and a lace-up back, this floral frock is ultra-flattering. Plus, the fabric feels like linen, so it’s super breathable for summer!
Petal and Pup Bow Maxi Dress
My jaw hit the floor as soon as I saw this Petal and Pup maxi dress online. This one-shoulder bow gown is absolutely beautiful! Plus, it comes with pockets. We’re sold.
Petal and Pup Tiered Dress
Top tier! This Petal and Pup tiered dress is a classic cut that you can wear any season. Dance the night away in this high-neck midi with a tie-waist.
VICI Lace Midi Dress
Lovely in lace! This VICI lace midi dress flatters all figures, thanks to the sweetheart neckline and A-line shape. And the pockets are an added bonus!
Meshki Slip Maxi Dress
Yellow is the color of summer, so embrace the sunny aesthetic in this sultry slip dress from Meshki. Available in seven other colors.
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
I’ve worn this ASTR the Label Gaia dress to three different weddings, including once when I was a bridesmaid. Featuring an adjustable lace-up back, a cowl neckline and a side slit, this slip dress is silky-smooth and comfortable. This frock fits like a glove, skimming your curves ever so slightly.
Donna Karan Floral Dress
This Donna Karan floral dress looks like a painting! Perfect for a daytime wedding or any other formal function, this strapless frock is a showstopper. And the cherry on top? Pockets!
Nana Jacqueline Dangling Collar Dress
This bestselling Nana Jacqueline maxi dress features a mermaid silhouette and a backless design. The dangling collar details add a trendy touch!
Petal and Pup Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
Pretend you’re a princess in this off-the-shoulder midi dress from Petal and Pup. We’re smitten with the puff sleeves!
Show Me Your Mumu Off-the-Shoulder Dress
This Show Me Your Mumu satin dress is sultry and sophisticated at the same time! And that teal tone will make your eyes pop.