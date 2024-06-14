Your account
10 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses for the Summer Season

By

summer wedding guest dresses
Petal and Pup

Wedding season has officially commenced! Here comes the bride, the best man and the bouquet toss.

Still need to say ‘yes’ to the dress as a wedding guest? We’ve got you covered. Below are 10 stunning styles that will dazzle without drawing too much attention away from the bride.

V. Chapman Corset Ruffle Dress

ruffle gown
Anthropologie

My sister wore this gorgeous gown from V. Chapman to a wedding in Copenhagen last month, and she got countless compliments! Complete with a corset top, a tiered skirt, a sexy side slit and a lace-up back, this floral frock is ultra-flattering. Plus, the fabric feels like linen, so it’s super breathable for summer!

$495.00
$495.00

Petal and Pup Bow Maxi Dress

bow maxi dress
Petal and Pup

My jaw hit the floor as soon as I saw this Petal and Pup maxi dress online. This one-shoulder bow gown is absolutely beautiful! Plus, it comes with pockets. We’re sold.

$109.00
$109.00

Petal and Pup Tiered Dress

tiered dress
Petal and Pup

Top tier! This Petal and Pup tiered dress is a classic cut that you can wear any season. Dance the night away in this high-neck midi with a tie-waist.

$89.00
$89.00

VICI Lace Midi Dress

Vici midi dress
VICI

Lovely in lace! This VICI lace midi dress flatters all figures, thanks to the sweetheart neckline and A-line shape. And the pockets are an added bonus!

$88.00
$88.00

Meshki Slip Maxi Dress

Sydney Straight Neck Slip Maxi Dress - Yellow

Yellow is the color of summer, so embrace the sunny aesthetic in this sultry slip dress from Meshki. Available in seven other colors.

Was $85You Save 51%
On Sale: $42
See It!

ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

Zoomed image - Gaia Midi Dress

I’ve worn this ASTR the Label Gaia dress to three different weddings, including once when I was a bridesmaid. Featuring an adjustable lace-up back, a cowl neckline and a side slit, this slip dress is silky-smooth and comfortable. This frock fits like a glove, skimming your curves ever so slightly.

Was $98You Save 29%
On Sale: $70
See It!

Donna Karan Floral Dress

Donna Karan dress
Macy’s

This Donna Karan floral dress looks like a painting! Perfect for a daytime wedding or any other formal function, this strapless frock is a showstopper. And the cherry on top? Pockets!

$329.00
$329.00

Nana Jacqueline Dangling Collar Dress

Nana Jacqueline dress
Nana Jacqueline

This bestselling Nana Jacqueline maxi dress features a mermaid silhouette and a backless design. The dangling collar details add a trendy touch!

$515.00
$515.00

Petal and Pup Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

off-the-shoulder midi dress
Petal and Pup

Pretend you’re a princess in this off-the-shoulder midi dress from Petal and Pup. We’re smitten with the puff sleeves!

$89.00
$89.00

Show Me Your Mumu Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Show Me Your Mumu Jodie Dress in Emerald Luxe

This Show Me Your Mumu satin dress is sultry and sophisticated at the same time! And that teal tone will make your eyes pop.

$198.00
$198.00

 

