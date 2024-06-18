Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Once upon a time, many beauty enthusiasts looked at signs of aging with despair and dread. Fortunately, the beauty industry has undergone massive changes to treat skin care concerns that arise over time. These game-changing products don’t require going under the knife or needle for a little nip or tuck, either. Neck creams firm sagging skin while eyelid-lifting strips temporarily lift and reshape droopy eyelids. The transformative skincare products don’t stop there.

Westmore Beauty’s 60 Second Eye Effects Eye Tightening Serum is only $40 and it lives up to its name. The under-eye bag busting serum temporarily decreases the appearance of crow’s feet and puffiness through micro-fillers and color correctors that firm puffiness. Skin-loving ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E work together to nourish and visibly enhance the skin over time. Many temporary eye creams leave behind residue as it dries. Thankfully, this under-eye serum has a universal tint that works well with most skin tones without leaving behind pesky streaks.

Get the Westmore Beauty Eye Tightening Cream for just $40 at Amazon!

For best results, wash the face with an oil-free cleanser and dry thoroughly. Apply a pea-sized amount on your fingertips and sweep the gel under the eyes, starting at the inner corner and blending outward over fine lines, wrinkles and under-eye bags. Blend it in with light, sweeping motions. Gently tap a fingertip over the application area to set it. Keep facial muscles relaxed for up to 60 seconds and fan with your fingers to help the product dry.

Amazon shoppers provided detailed reviews of their experience using the cream. Some reviewers even left application tips. One skeptical shopper claimed they “didn’t think it would work, but it did.” The reviewer revealed they decided to try the serum out after seeing TV commercials. “I decided to give it a try,” they began before adding, “Yes it really does work.”

The shopper says, “You can actually feel the skin under your eyes getting tighter.” The customer also shared a few tips for prospective customers. “One important note: read the directions,” they warned. “I’m not usually good at doing that, thinking I can figure it out for myself, but READ the directions to make sure it works for you,” they advised.

Experiencing under-eye sagging and puffiness happens to all of Us. If you’re looking for a temporary fix, snag the treatment that shoppers claim works in as little as 60 seconds!

Get the Westmore Beauty Eye Tightening Cream for just $40 at Amazon!