Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

11 White Dresses for Bridal Wedding Events Before and After the Big Day

By
white dresses for bridal wedding events
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My best friend is getting married in two weeks, so brides are on the brain. Chances are, if you’re planning an end-of-summer or early fall wedding this year, you’ve already said ‘yes’ to THE dress. But what about all of the other bridal looks before and after the big day?

Since I’m already my bestie’s bridesmaid, I’m happy to help any other future wifey out there! Below are 11 white dresses for wedding-related festivities, from your bridal shower and bachelorette party to your rehearsal dinner and honeymoon. Cheers to forever in these fashion ‘fits!

Petal & Pup Halterneck Midi Dress

halterneck midi dress
Petal & Pup

Ideal Occasions:

  • Rehearsal dinner
  • Engagement party
  • Bridal shower
$129.00
See It!

Petal & Pup Strapless Cutout Midi Dress

strapless cutout dress
Petal & Pup

Ideal Occasions:

  • Honeymoon
  • Engagement party
  • Bachelorette party
$79.00
See It!

Lulus Floral Bustier Midi Dress

floral bustier midi dress
Lulus

Ideal Occasions:

  • Rehearsal dinner
  • Engagement party
  • Bridal shower
$118.00
See It!

Petal & Pup Bow Back Midi Dress

bow back midi dress
Petal & Pup

Ideal Occasions:

  • Bridal shower
  • Honeymoon
  • Engagement party
$79.00
See It!

Petal & Pup Sequin Mini Dress

sequin mini dress
Petal & Pup

Ideal Occasions:

  • Bachelorette party
  • Honeymoon
$85.00
See It!

Lulus Tiered Midi Dress

tiered midi dress
Lulus

Ideal Occasions:

  • Rehearsal dinner
  • Engagement party
  • Honeymoon
$69.00
See It!

Satin Ruched Bodycon Dress

satin ruched bodycon dress
Amazon

Ideal Occasions:

  • Bachelorette party
  • Honeymoon
$49.00
See It!

SNDYS Flowy Beach Dress

SNDYS Tahlia Dress in White

Ideal Occasions:

  • Honeymoon
  • Bridal shower
  • Bachelorette party
$87.00
See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

model 1

Ideal Occasions:

  • Rehearsal dinner
  • Engagement party
Was $130You Save 20%
On Sale: $104
See It!

Petal & Pup Eyelet Midi Dress

eyelet midi dress
Petal & Pup

Ideal Occasions:

  • Bridal shower
  • Honeymoon
  • Rehearsal dinner
$109.00
See It!

Lace Sheath Midi Dress

lace sheath midi dress
Amazon

Ideal Occasions:

  • Bridal shower
  • Rehearsal dinner
  • Engagement party
Was $53You Save 30%
On Sale: $37
See It!
lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!