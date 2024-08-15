Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My best friend is getting married in two weeks, so brides are on the brain. Chances are, if you’re planning an end-of-summer or early fall wedding this year, you’ve already said ‘yes’ to THE dress. But what about all of the other bridal looks before and after the big day?

Since I’m already my bestie’s bridesmaid, I’m happy to help any other future wifey out there! Below are 11 white dresses for wedding-related festivities, from your bridal shower and bachelorette party to your rehearsal dinner and honeymoon. Cheers to forever in these fashion ‘fits!

Petal & Pup Halterneck Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Rehearsal dinner

Engagement party

Bridal shower

$129.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Strapless Cutout Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Honeymoon

Engagement party

Bachelorette party

$79.00 See It!

Lulus Floral Bustier Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Rehearsal dinner

Engagement party

Bridal shower

$118.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Bow Back Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Bridal shower

Honeymoon

Engagement party

$79.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Sequin Mini Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Bachelorette party

Honeymoon

$85.00 See It!

Lulus Tiered Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Rehearsal dinner

Engagement party

Honeymoon

$69.00 See It!

Satin Ruched Bodycon Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Bachelorette party

Honeymoon

$49.00 See It!

SNDYS Flowy Beach Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Honeymoon

Bridal shower

Bachelorette party

$87.00 See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Rehearsal dinner

Engagement party

Was $130 You Save 20% On Sale: $104 See It!

Petal & Pup Eyelet Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Bridal shower

Honeymoon

Rehearsal dinner

$109.00 See It!

Lace Sheath Midi Dress

Ideal Occasions:

Bridal shower

Rehearsal dinner

Engagement party