My best friend is getting married in two weeks, so brides are on the brain. Chances are, if you’re planning an end-of-summer or early fall wedding this year, you’ve already said ‘yes’ to THE dress. But what about all of the other bridal looks before and after the big day?
Since I’m already my bestie’s bridesmaid, I’m happy to help any other future wifey out there! Below are 11 white dresses for wedding-related festivities, from your bridal shower and bachelorette party to your rehearsal dinner and honeymoon. Cheers to forever in these fashion ‘fits!
Petal & Pup Halterneck Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Rehearsal dinner
- Engagement party
- Bridal shower
Petal & Pup Strapless Cutout Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Honeymoon
- Engagement party
- Bachelorette party
Lulus Floral Bustier Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Rehearsal dinner
- Engagement party
- Bridal shower
Petal & Pup Bow Back Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Bridal shower
- Honeymoon
- Engagement party
Petal & Pup Sequin Mini Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Bachelorette party
- Honeymoon
Lulus Tiered Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Rehearsal dinner
- Engagement party
- Honeymoon
Satin Ruched Bodycon Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Bachelorette party
- Honeymoon
SNDYS Flowy Beach Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Honeymoon
- Bridal shower
- Bachelorette party
Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Rehearsal dinner
- Engagement party
Petal & Pup Eyelet Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Bridal shower
- Honeymoon
- Rehearsal dinner
Lace Sheath Midi Dress
Ideal Occasions:
- Bridal shower
- Rehearsal dinner
- Engagement party