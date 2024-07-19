Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re looking for ways to save money and time when shopping, you may want to consider a Sam’s Club Plus membership. For decades, customers have praised Sam’s Club for its affordable prices, high-quality products, and streamlined stores. Now, Sam’s Club Plus members enjoy even more perks that make shopping simple and affordable.

Whether you prefer to shop in person or online via the Sam’s app, you’re sure to enjoy the convenience of Sam’s Club. Scan & Go™ technology means no more waiting in long checkout lines. And, if you’re really in a hurry, curbside pickup is the way to go.

What Is Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club is a warehouse store where you can purchase your favorite foods and household essentials in larger, bulk packages. They also offer a great selection of furniture, clothing, jewelry, and more. Many locations even have a Tire and Battery Center, where you can do basic work on your vehicle while you shop.

To shop at Sam’s Club, you have to be a member. There are currently two tiers of membership. Basic Club members can access Sam’s Club’s discounted prices, bonus offers, members-only fuel prices, and same-day delivery services. Sam’s Club Plus members enjoy these same benefits, plus additional perks like pharmacy and optical savings, free shipping, and free curbside pickup.

If you don’t know where your local Sam’s Club may be, find it here. You can also order online and get whatever you need shipped directly to your home.

Club Membership vs. Plus Membership

Basic Club membership and Plus membership both offer great value to customers. To decide which membership tier best fits your needs, consider the benefits of each option.

Club Membership

Sam’s Club members at the Basic Club level pay $50 for a one-year membership. They also receive a second, complimentary membership for a household member of their choice. The following are perks available with basic Sam’s Club membership.

● Access to Sam’s Club exclusive brands, including sustainable, innovative products from Member’s Mark

● Ability to add up to 8 additional members at a reduced rate

● Scan & Go™ technology

● Same-day delivery for $12 per order

● Curbside pickup for $4 per order

● Fuel savings

● Access to Instant Savings offers

Plus Membership

A Sam’s Plus membership costs $110 a year and gives you access to all the benefits above, plus a few additional perks:

● Ability to add up to 16 additional members at a reduced rate

● 20% off a complete pair of eyeglasses

● Free shipping on contacts

● Access to 600+ generic medications at prices as low as $4

● Early shopping access to beat the crowds

● Free curbside pickup

● Free shipping on most online Sam’s Club purchases

● Sam’s Cash earned on all qualifying pre-tax purchases at Sam’s Club

● 50% off tire installation when all four tires are purchased

Scan & Go™

After you’ve walked through the store and filled your cart, waiting in a long checkout line can be pretty tiring. As a Sam’s Club Plus member, you’ll never have to wait in a long checkout line again! Sam’s Club has recently introduced Scan & Go™ technology, which allows you to scan products as you add them to your cart. Pay for your order in the Sam’s Club app when you’re done. Employees will ask to see your digital receipt as you leave the store.

Curbside Pickup

You may have your kids in the car and don’t want to take them all into the store, or you’re short on time and don’t want to waste precious time walking aisle to aisle, looking for the right socks or your favorite brand of cereal. In situations like these, curbside pickup can be a real lifesaver, and it’s available to you with a Sam’s Club Plus membership.

To utilize curbside pickup, shop online via the Sam’s app. Any item labeled “pickup” is eligible. Complete your order and drive to your nearest Sam’s Club store. When you pull into a parking spot, use the app to check-in. Relax and listen to your favorite podcast while waiting for an employee to bring your order to the car. That’s all there is to it!

Sam’s Cash

With Plus, you earn 2% Sam’s Cash on every qualifying, in-club purchase. You can accumulate up to $500 per year! Use your Sam’s Cash to save money on essentials or buy yourself a special gift.

Early Shopping

Early shopping is one of Sam’s most loved perks. At participating stores, you can shop early in the day before other members are allowed to enter. Without the crowds, you’ll get in and out faster. Early access is an awesome perk for anyone who works the night shift and likes to shop on their way home. It’s also great for shoppers with children who find it easier to navigate a less busy store.

Free Shipping

Are you tired of navigating from site to site to find which company offers the most affordable shipping? You’ll never have to do this again after joining Sam’s Club as a Plus member. Sam’s Plus members enjoy free shipping on most online orders. This can save you a bundle if you’re a regular online shopper. Plus, you’ll no longer need to shop around. Sam’s is famous for offering various goods, all in one place. You can shop for groceries, cleaning products, clothing, and even bedding, knowing your order will ship for free. Locate hard-to-find-elsewhere items on the Sam’s Club website, and relax knowing you purchased them for a good price.

Extra Savings

Did you know many Sam’s Club locations have vision centers and pharmacies? And, just as you’d expect with Sam’s Club, these departments offer affordable medications, eyewear, and vision exams. As a Sam’s Plus member, you’ll save 20% on eyeglasses and be eligible for free shipping on contact lenses. You’ll also be eligible to purchase more than 600 generic prescription medications for low prices, starting at just $4.

Save Money With Sam’s Club Today!

Since the company was founded in 1983, customers have depended on Sam’s Club for affordable and high-value products, top-notch customer service, and a simplified shopping experience.

Whether you join as a Basic Club or a Plus member, you’ll be impressed by the quality of the products and the streamlined shopping offered with Sam’s Club membership. From savings on eyeglasses to affordable tire installation, they have it all covered.

