Your Guide to Trending Items for You and Your Family

With 2022 recently having come to a close, it is time to talk about trends. Here you will find some of our favorite trends for you and your family as we head into the new year. We are going to cover everything from trends for the kids, for the home, and even for your furry friends. Keep reading for the ultimate guide to trending items for you and your family.

For the Kids

If your family includes school-age kids, you’ve got an entirely different set of needs than families with older or no children. While there are dozens of things that are trending for kids, here are a couple of things that we deem important for the well-being of our school-aged children.

A Good Education: When it comes to having kids, one of the most important things you are going to do for them as a parent is encourage their education. But, this looks different for just about every family. Whether you are saving up to send them to college, choosing to enroll them in a home school program, or if you want to send them to some of the best California charter schools, like Springs Charter Schools, helping your kids with their education is never going out of trend.

Boxed Lunches: It is no secret that school lunches are not the most nutritious option for growing kids. This is why we love the bento box trends that have been all over Tik-Tok. In the past couple years it has become a trend to send your kids to school with healthy, well-balanced meals that are visually appealing to children. After all, there is nothing more important than making sure your kids are getting a nutritious meal that they'll actually eat. Hop on social media if you need some inspiration.

For the Adults

While kids are typically the main focus in the household, the adults need some love too! When raising a family, the adults in the house usually make a lot of sacrifices. However, it is also important to maintain your identity outside of being a parent. Our on-trend items for the adults in the house are whatever you need to participate in things that bring you joy. If you are into art, this could be things like sketch pads or paint supplies. Or if yoga is your thing, then invest in a year of yoga classes. No matter what your hobbies are, make sure you are taking time to do things that you enjoy.

For the Home

When it comes to our homes, there are always improvements that can be made. Especially with all the organization and home improvement videos flooding our social media timelines. If you want some simple ideas for how to upgrade your space, here are a couple of our favorites.

Temporary Home Improvement: It is no secret that owning property has become exceedingly difficult in recent years. If you are one of the millions of people who call a rental property home, it can be tricky to make improvements to your space without violating your rental agreement or doing permanent damage to the property. Fortunately, there is an entire market for people with the same issue. You can find peel and stick coverings at Pottery Barn for just about anything from walls to counters to cabinets and floors. Hate the tile in your bathroom? Change it! Are your countertops clashing with your aesthetic? Cover it up! Being in a rental shouldn’t mean that you have to compromise on creating a space that you truly love.

Bedding Upgrades: We spend approximately one third of our lives in our beds, so this is certainly not an area to cut corners. You need to be replacing your sheets every few years and make sure that you have invested in a good mattress to protect your neck and back from long-term damage. Also, make sure you are using a mattress pad from eLuxury to prolong the life of your mattress. Stay on trend with a new set of silk sheets or some decorative throw pillows and blankets to keep your space up to date.

For the Pets

Families come in many different shapes and sizes, and for many of us, this includes one or two furry friends. In fact, many couples both young and old believe pets are the new kids! If you are one of the millions of households with pets, here are some of our favorite trending items for our cats and dogs.

Pet Carrier: If you haven’t yet seen this super trendy dog carrier from Wild One on social media, you are definitely in the minority. Small dogs and cats everywhere would be thrilled to lounge in this envy-worthy carrier. It comes in several different color options and is able to unfold into a pet bed for your dog or cat once you arrive at your final destination. They are airline approved and even have options to add on a matching collar, harness, or food and water bowl set. When it comes to our furry friends, it doesn’t get much trendier than that.

Pet Insurance: Another thing that has risen in popularity for pet families is pet insurance. Seeing as how pets are a part of the family, it seems like a natural step to invest in your dog or cats' health. You wouldn't want your children or your partner to go without health insurance, so why should your pet? Healthcare costs for pets can be astronomical, so it is helpful to have a plan for emergencies or illnesses. Consider investing in pet insurance in the new year to give your furry friend the gift of wellness.

Staying on Trend

Make sure you are hoping on some of these trends for you and your family as we head into the new year. After all, these things are trending for a reason so give them a try! Your family will be sure to love them!

