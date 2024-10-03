Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whenever I fly to New York City, my travel tradition is watching You’ve Got Mail. The classic rom-com is my comfort movie, especially in autumn. To quote Joe Fox, played by Tom Hanks, “Don’t you love New York in the fall? Makes me want to buy school supplies.”

From the food to the fashion, this film is quintessential New York in the 90s. And since 90s style is trending, I thought I’d scout for looks that channel Kathleen Kelly (a.k.a. Meg Ryan) — the bookstore owner always looked cozy in her classic knits!

Below are 11 pieces that mirror the movie’s sweater weather wardrobe!

Trendy Queen Light Grey Cardigan

$33.00 See It!

Long Black Coat

$66.00 See It!

J.Crew Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

$30.00 See It!

Quince Mock-Neck Black Sweater

Was $98 You Save 59% On Sale: $40 See It!

A New Day Beige Cardigan

$20.00 See It!

Quince Heather Grey Cashmere Scarf

Was $145 You Save 31% On Sale: $100 See It!

Caslon Wool & Cashmere Dark Grey Cardigan

$100.00 See It!

Farktop Trench Coat

Was $86 You Save 7% On Sale: $80 See It!

Nasty Gal Grey Pleated Skirt

$46.00 See It!

Skims Grey Henley Long-Sleeve Shirt

$54.00 See It!

Grey Cable Knit Turtleneck