Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Whenever I fly to New York City, my travel tradition is watching You’ve Got Mail. The classic rom-com is my comfort movie, especially in autumn. To quote Joe Fox, played by Tom Hanks, “Don’t you love New York in the fall? Makes me want to buy school supplies.”
From the food to the fashion, this film is quintessential New York in the 90s. And since 90s style is trending, I thought I’d scout for looks that channel Kathleen Kelly (a.k.a. Meg Ryan) — the bookstore owner always looked cozy in her classic knits!
Below are 11 pieces that mirror the movie’s sweater weather wardrobe!
Trendy Queen Light Grey Cardigan
Long Black Coat
J.Crew Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt