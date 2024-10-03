Your account
11 Fall Fashion Pieces Inspired by Meg Ryan’s Wardrobe in ‘You’ve Got Mail’

You've Got Mail style
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whenever I fly to New York City, my travel tradition is watching You’ve Got Mail. The classic rom-com is my comfort movie, especially in autumn. To quote Joe Fox, played by Tom Hanks, “Don’t you love New York in the fall? Makes me want to buy school supplies.”

From the food to the fashion, this film is quintessential New York in the 90s. And since 90s style is trending, I thought I’d scout for looks that channel Kathleen Kelly (a.k.a. Meg Ryan) — the bookstore owner always looked cozy in her classic knits!

Below are 11 pieces that mirror the movie’s sweater weather wardrobe!

Trendy Queen Light Grey Cardigan

light grey cardigan
Amazon

$33.00
See It!

 Long Black Coat

long black coat
Amazon
$66.00
See It!

J.Crew Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

Vintage jersey classic-fit crewneck T-shirt

$30.00
See It!

Quince Mock-Neck Black Sweater

mock-neck sweater
Quince
Was $98You Save 59%
On Sale: $40
See It!

A New Day Beige Cardigan

A New Day beige cardigan
Target

$20.00
See It!

Quince Heather Grey Cashmere Scarf

grey scarf
Quince

Was $145You Save 31%
On Sale: $100
See It!

Caslon Wool & Cashmere Dark Grey Cardigan

dark grey cardigan
Nordstrom
$100.00
See It!

Farktop Trench Coat

trench coat
Amazon

Was $86You Save 7%
On Sale: $80
See It!

Nasty Gal Grey Pleated Skirt

pleated skirt
Nordstrom
$46.00
See It!

Skims Grey Henley Long-Sleeve Shirt

COTTON RIB LONG SLEEVE CROP HENLEY WORN BY A MODEL IN FRONT VIEW

$54.00
See It!

Grey Cable Knit Turtleneck

grey turtleneck
Amazon
Was $40You Save 5%
On Sale: $38
See It!

