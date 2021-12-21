Walk in a Winter Wonderland in These Cozy Zappos Slippers — On Sale Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

From now until the new year, we plan on exclusively wearing slippers. These cozy shoes are like blankets for our feet, keeping Us warm in style. Once we add some PJs and a robe, we’ll be set.

Keep your toes toasty with our five favorite finds from Zappos. These soft slippers make a great holiday gift for anyone on your list — and they’re currently on sale for up to 50% off! You still have time to snag the perfect present for your loved ones, so take advantage of these major savings by shopping these discounted designer looks.

These Pom-Pom Slipper Booties

Take these faux-fur slipper booties out and about — they’re suitable for indoor or outdoor use! Plus, the pom-pom details are too cute. “Best slippers that I have had,” declared one shopper. “Very warm and comfortable. Would highly recommend.”

Get the TOMS Celeste Slipper for just $37 (originally $65) at Zappos!

These Animal Print Mules

If you’re celebrating the holidays at home, embrace your inner party animal with these plush animal print mules. One customer gushed, “Love these oh-so-comfy slippers! The ‘fur’ is incredibly soft and luxe, making it a special treat to put them on first thing in the morning or first thing getting home from work.”

Get the Cobian Minou Mule for just $21 (originally $25) at Zappos!

These Champion Hotel Slippers

Pretend you’re on vacation with these Champion Hotel Slippers. According to one review, “The slipper is very comfortable, fits perfect (true to size), and I’d definitely recommend if you like the brand Champion!”

Get the Champion Hotel Slipper OT for just $15 (originally $30) at Zappos!

These Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers

Summer style meets winter warmth with these fuzzy slippers from Koolaburra by UGG. “They feel amazing!” shared one shopper. “I could wear them all day long if I’m staying home for the day. Highly recommend these luxury sandals.”

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz-ee for just $42 (originally $60) at Zappos!

These Plaid Printed Slippers

Mad for plaid! These slip-on slippers are a winter wardrobe staple. “These are so comfortable to wear!” one customer commented. “The memory foam cradles the bottom of my feet so I can stand and walk for long periods. Perfect winter slipper!”

Get the Foamtreads Jackie Slipper for just $36 (originally $60) at Zappos!

