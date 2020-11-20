These 13 Gifts Are So Good, You’ll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We don’t believe in rules when it comes to shopping. If we spot a fabulous pair of white jeans after Labor Day, you better believe we’re buying them immediately. Budget aside, there’s no reason to limit yourself — even if you’re supposed to be holiday shopping for friends and family. Hey, 2020 has been a rollercoaster — we all deserve to splurge!

That’s why when we set out to create our latest gift guide, we picked presents so perfect that you may be tempted to keep them for yourself (or buy two of each item)! We’ve included various price points and a wide range of products — from fine jewelry, to organizational tools and pretty much everything in between. If you end up treating yourself instead of checking names off the gift list, we won’t judge!