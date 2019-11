A dress already wrapped up with a bow — 60% OFF!

We love a floral that can work for fall and winter, and this one is a gift that keeps on giving — its fluttery shoulders and bow in the back are giving us heart eyes!

See it: Check out the La Vie Rebecca Taylor Plunging Poplin Midi Dress (originally $325) now just $130 at Nordstrom! Sold out? Check out other dresses here!