Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all know that the holiday season is totally hectic! In addition to a slew of events and crunch time at work, scouring every store in town for gifts requires a great deal of time and energy. And if you also happen to be shopping for your most stylish of friends? Consider Us all done for! We don’t even know where to start!

With that in mind, we thought it was in all of our best interests to round up 17 of the most stylish items around in order to make your shopping a little bit easier. Go ahead and scoop up any (or all!) of these 17 fashionable gifts this holiday season! Just remember to thank Us later!