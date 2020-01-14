IdealRaw Organic Greens Smoothie Kit

Not only can you pick up an amazing protein powder from IdealRaw, you can also get a ton of your daily recommended green nutrients too! Let’s face it: that can be hard to do sometimes. This kit gives you the necessary tools to create the perfect healthy smoothie. Combine both the protein and the greens to get your day started on the best note possible, and watch the results build from there.

See it: Get the Organic Greens Smoothie Kit (originally $75) on sale for just $49 from IdealRaw!

