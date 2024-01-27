If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
14 Best Drugstore Eye Creams to Boost Your Routine
Dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles are just a few of the issues that many of us have around the eye area. Sometimes, when your eyes look tired, there is no amount of makeup that can improve their appearance — which is why getting to the root of the problem and finding a product that offers a long-term solution is always the best option.
The drugstore has an array of eye creams that target every skin concern and will help you to smooth, hydrate and calm the skin surrounding your eyes leaving you looking refreshed and revitalized.
We have compiled this curated list of tried and tested products to include options for every age, skin type and problem. Whether you want to tackle under eye bags, crow’s feet or pigmentation our selection of the best drugstore eye creams has you covered.
The 14 Best Drugstore Eye Creams to Elevate Your Routine
Finding the Best Drugstore Eye Creams
For those who are serious about skincare, eye cream is an essential step in keeping your complexion in top condition. The skin around the eye area is the most delicate on the face and it tends to be the first place skin issues such as redness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles show up.
Investing in an eye cream that targets your specific concern will help you avoid looking tired and improve the overall appearance of your skin. Taking care of the skin around your eyes also means makeup looks better. Take a look at our essential guide to help you find the perfect eye cream for you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Eye Creams
Skin Issue
The more specific you get with your eye cream the more effective it will be. If dark circles is your main issue then choosing a cream that targets pigmentation is what you need. If wrinkles and fine lines are your concern an anti-aging cream will be best suited.
Use
Eye creams can be used both day and night. Applying an eye before you go to bed is the best way to reduce puffiness when you wake up in the morning while dabbing a hydrating cream around the eyes before applying your makeup will keep you looking bright-eyed throughout the day.
Ingredients
Different ingredients work better for different skin issues. For example, if you want to target puffiness caffeine is a great option, hyaluronic acid is the best option for hydration, while vitamin C is the one to go for if you are looking to brighten and illuminate the eye area.
Age
Those with younger skin will want to focus on prevention and keeping the surrounding eye area moisturized and taken care of. Those with mature skin are better at choosing an option that specifically targets wrinkles and fine lines.
Skin Type
If you have particularly dry skin, choosing an eye cream that contains moisturizing ingredients is the best way to keep the area looking plumped and refreshed. If you have oily skin, go for an oil-free option to avoid overloading your eyes with potentially skin-clogging ingredients.
What are the Different Types of Drugstore Eye Creams?
Anti-Aging
The main area of concern for most of us is reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet. Using an eye cream every night is the best way to improve the overall appearance of the eye area.
Dark Circles
Dark circles around the eyes is an extremely common issue so there are a multitude of amazing products from the drugstore to help reduce this. Both caffeine and vitamin C are ingredients to look out for if this is your main issue.
Bags
Bags are often a result of lack of sleep, stress, dehydration or extreme tiredness. A good night's sleep combined with a quality eye cream and plenty of water is the best option to get your eyes zone back to its best.
Best Overall: Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Pros
- Fragrance free
- Targets multiple issues
- Hydrating
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a tube dispenser
- Basic packaging
This eye cream from Olay takes our top spot as it’s a multiple purpose skin savior for the eye area. The cocktail of skin enriching ingredients means it deals with dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness in an instant.
The peptide and vitamin infused formula not only delivers hydration to your skin but also promotes cell regeneration and exfoliates dead skin for a brighter and more radiant appearance.
Best for Wrinkles: No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream
Pros
- Fragrance free
- High quality ingredients
- Works great for brightening
Cons
- Not as widely available
- May not work for those with very sensitive skin
- Slightly smaller tube
The skin around the eyes is the most delicate on the face and also where we show the most expression. If wrinkles are your main concern then this Pure Retinol Cream from No.7 is the one to reach for.
Shea butter and collagen peptides combine with retinol to both plump and revitalize skin for a smoother appearance that is extremely effective while still being gentle. Bonus points for also being a fragrance free eye cream.
Best for Undereye Bags: Dongyu 5% Caffeine Eye Serum and Under Eye Roller Cream
Pros
- High percentage of caffeine
- Soothing applicator
- Calms and cools eye area
Cons
- Slightly watery texture
- May take some time to get the hang of the roller
- You may need a separate product for wrinkles
Unfortunately under eye bags are mostly caused by a lack of sleep which at various times in our lives whether it be from babies, work or jet lag is completely unavoidable. Having one of these caffeine infused rollers on hand is the next best option to a full night's rest.
The soothing metal ball gently glides the serum onto the skin for a cooling application that delivers a powerhouse combo of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, acetyl hexapeptide, camellia Sinensis and glutathione that will leave you looking reenergized no matter how tired you feel.
Best for Dark Circles: No7 Radiance+ Bright Eye Roll-on Eye Cream
Pros
- Contains both vitamin C and caffeine
- Instantly radiates eye area
- No mess application
Cons
- Might not work so well for fine lines
- Not everyone may like a roller applicator
- Not as widely available
Along with wrinkles, dark circles are one of the main issues many of us have around the eye area. This roll and glow eye cream from No.7 was created especially to reduce the appearance of dark circles and formulated with ingredients to directly deal with reviving the skin.
It can be used both morning and night, and the cooling tri-ball roller makes for a soothing and relaxing mini massage like application.
Best for Tiredness: Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Pros
- Great Price
- Reduces puffiness
- Moisturizing
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Some may not like the gel texture
- Slightly smaller tube
Everyone can benefit from having one of these Wake Up Eye Gels from Good Molecules on their bathroom shelf. Not only does it include antioxidant-rich Yerba Mate to nourish the skin, hyaluronic acid is also added for extra plumping and firming.
Coming in at just $6 makes it a great affordable option for anyone looking to revitalize the skin around the eyes and the unscented formula means it is also suitable for those with sensitive skin.
Best for Mature Skin: L’Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Treatment Eye Cream
Pros
- Designed especially for mature skin
- Can be used day or night
- Absorbs quickly
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Not for younger skin
- Some may prefer a tube to a pot container
As we age, the skin around the eyes tends to thin. This Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream from L’Oreal was created specifically for those with mature skin. The non-greasy formula uses calcium to strengthen the skin while also reducing the signs of crow’s feet and fine lines.
Best applied both morning and night for extra effectiveness, it is suitable for all skin types even those with delicate complexions.
Best Natural: LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Multi-purpose
- Available in different sizes
Cons
- Pump dispenses a little more than needed
- Not as widely available
- Some sizes sell out quicker
This best-selling eye cream is the perfect option for those just starting to build their skincare routine or for anyone who prefers products formulated with only natural ingredients. This cream deals with wrinkles, bags, puffiness and dark circles while also delivering optimum hydration.
The formula doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, phthalates, petroleum, synthetic fragrances, artificial coloring or formaldehyde and the pump dispenser also makes it extra hygienic to apply.
Best for Dryness: Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream With Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Soothing formula
- Enriched with vitamins
Cons
- Might not work as well for wrinkles
- Smaller tube
- Basic packaging
Relieve parched skin with this uber hydrating gel-cream from Cetaphil. When our skin is dry it accentuates any wrinkles or lines we may have, making the condition look a lot worse than it is. This product is perfect for maintaining the hydration of the skin around the eyes and preventing flaking.
Using this on the regular will also mean your makeup goes on smoother and improves the overall finish of your eyeshadow and concealer.
Best for Redness: Burt’s Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Eye Cream
Pros
- Cruelty free
- Calming formula
- Gentle ingredients
Cons
- Pump dispenses too much product
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Might not work for those who wear contact lenses
Anyone with sensitive eyes knows that it doesn’t take much to turn them into a teary, red and puffy mess. Whether it’s from allergies, makeup, dust or tiredness once your eyes get irritated the best option is to apply a product that cools and soothes.
This Calming Eye Cream from Burt’s Bees is the perfect option as it is formulated from aloe, rice milk and honey to instantly relieve and restore the skin’s moisture barrier.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: La Roche Posay Hydraphase Eye Rehydration
Pros
- Dermatoloically tested
- Fragrance free
- Instantly reduces bags and puffiness
Cons
- Might not work for wrinkles
- Sometimes sells out
- Slightly more expensive
Both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, La Roche Posay has long been recommended by skin experts as the best option for those with sensitive skin. This fragrance and paraben free formula offer a gentle solution to reduce puffiness and deliver hydration to the eye area without causing irritation.
Caffeine and decongestant thermal spring water work together to improve the appearance of eyes and leave them looking smoother.
Best for Crows Feet: KLEEM ORGANICS Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Pros
- Targets multiple skin concerns
- Organic ingredients
- Made in the USA
Cons
- Not everyone may like the more gel like texture
- Might not work as well for puffiness
- Not as widely available
Just because we love our laughter lines doesn’t mean we don’t want to improve the appearance of our crow’s feet. This multi-purpose eye cream from Kleem Organics uses a potent mix of caffeine, matrixyl 3000, plant stem cells and collagen to keep the eye area in peak condition and looking radiant.
If you tend to wake up with puffy eyes, keep one of these in the fridge for a quick and instant cooling eye awakening solution.
Best Illuminating: e.l.f. SKIN Illuminating Eye Cream
Pros
- Great price
- Cruelty-free
- Deeply hydrates
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some may prefer a tube container
E.l.f stepped up the game when they first released their professional grade makeup at drugstore prices. Their skincare is proving just as popular and if you are looking for a brightening eye solution, at just $10 this eye cream offers a high quality formula at an affordable price.
Jojoba, vitamin E and cucumber all combine to deliver both a hydrating and nourishing dose to eyes, ideal for achieving instant luminosity.
Best for Under Makeup: Neutrogena Hydro Gel Eye Cream
Pros
- Absorbs easily
- Fragrance free and non-comedogenic
- Hydrates and smooths the eye area
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Texture is quite liquidy
- Might not work as well for dark circles
Using an eye cream at night can work wonders but for all day hydration, a tiny dot applied under makeup can really make a massive difference to the overall appearance to the skin around your eyes.
This Hydro Gel Eye Cream from drugstore favorites Neutrogena is the ideal solution for using underneath your foundation or eyeshadow as it is light enough to not affect the finish while still being hydrating enough to smooth out skin.
Best for Puffiness: Cerave Skin Renewing Eye Cream
Pros
- Best seller
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Can be worn under makeup
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Not as effective for dark circles
Caffeine is the key ingredient in this eye cream, making it the go-to option for anyone who needs to depuff their eyes in an instant. Not only that it also contains three essential ceramides to protect the skin barrier.
The ophthalmologist tested fragrance and paraben free formula also makes it suitable for those with sensitive skin and for contact lens wearers.
People Also Ask
-
Q: When should I apply my eye cream?
A:Eye creams can be used both day and night. Stronger creams should be applied at night, while lighter hydrating creams can be worn during the day either on their own or under makeup.
-
Q: How do I know which eye cream I need?
A:First decide what your main issue is, then choose a cream that focuses specifically on that concern. This way, you will see better results.
-
Q: How much should I spend on eye cream?
A:When it comes to eye cream, it can be worth investing in a more expensive option, as you only need a tiny amount so any product should last you a long time.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.