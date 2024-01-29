If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Gel Nail Polishes of 2024
Gel nail polish has become increasingly popular because it provides a long-lasting and chip-free finish. Gel polish has the advantage of lasting up to a month, so you can have beautiful nails without having to worry about frequent touch-ups. It’s now easier than ever to get salon-quality nails in the comfort of your own home, as there are a wide variety of gel nail polishes for both professional and amateur nail technicians.
Of course, not all gel polishes are created equal, so we’ve rounded up some of the best gel nail polishes of 2024. From classic colors to trendy shades, there’s something for everyone on this list.
Buying Guide: The Best Gel Nail Polish
When it comes to choosing the perfect gel nail polish for your needs, you can easily get confused by the abundance of options available on the market. That's why we’ve curated a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision when selecting a gel nail polish.
Considerations When Shopping for Gel Nail Polish
Quality of ingredients
The best gel polishes are made with non-toxic, natural, and organic ingredients that are safe for both your nails and the environment. Take some time to read the label of any product you’re considering and check that it meets your standards for quality. Also, look out for polishes that are free from dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, toluene, and other harmful chemicals to ensure that they won’t cause any allergic reactions.
Ease of application
As nail art itself can be a struggle, nobody wants to get nail polish that is hard to apply. So, take a look at how easy it is to spread and smooth out the product and check to see if the applicator is easy to hold. Additionally, if you’re new to DIY manicures, it might be worth opting for a product that can be applied without the need for a LED or UV lamp.
Color selection
Gel polishes come in a variety of colors and finishes, so make sure you choose one that suits your individual style and taste. Look out for unique metallic shades, pearlescent tones, and neon hues if you’re looking for something truly eye-catching.
Wearability
High-quality gel polishes should not easily chip or fade. Before buying, go through reviews from customers who have purchased and tested the product, or even try out a sample at home or in-store if possible to get an idea about the wearability of the polish. You should pick a product that’s long-lasting and won’t need frequent re-application.
Finish
If you want glossy nails that sparkle in the light, then it’s worth looking out for products that promise a long-lasting, high-shine finish. Most brands will advertise on the packaging how reflective their polishes are, but don’t fall for traps. If possible, it’s worth trying out a sample first before investing in a full-size bottle to save your money.
Compatibility
Make sure that the polish you’re purchasing is suitable for use with all nail types and shapes as some products may only work with certain types of nails or may not be suitable for use with acrylics. Read through the instructions carefully before making your purchase as this should list any special requirements or precautions needed when applying the polish.
Removal process
Depending on the type of product used, removing gel polish can often be difficult and damaging to nails if done improperly. Look at the methods recommended by the manufacturer to safely remove their product without damaging your natural nail plate or skin around them. You can simply soak off some gel with acetone while others may require filing down instead. So, knowing this information beforehand is essential to safely and quickly remove gel nail polishes.
Comparing the Best Gel Nail Polishes of 2024
Beetles Gel Polish Nail
Pros
- Free from harmful toxins and chemicals
- Odor-free formula that's safe to use
- Comes in a beautiful gift box
Cons
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
Looking for a modern and trendy way to adorn your nails? The Beetles gel nail polish is the right choice for you. This kit comes with 20 mini gel polishes in popular shades that are suitable for giving your nails a unique and modern look. Additionally, it includes three top and base coats to ensure you get flawless coverage and chip-free results.
This gel nail polish needs to be cured under an LED nail lamp for about 60 to 120 seconds, allowing you to achieve the perfect finish every time. The shades are modern and trendy, and the gel glides on easily on your nails, giving them a matt or glossy shine finish with an even and smooth look. Not only is this kit great for using in your at-home manicures, but it also makes an ideal holiday or special event gift. It's perfect for achieving any look you have in mind with its great selection of colors and chip-free application, making it the best pick.
Modelones Gel Nail Polish
Pros
- Both glossy and matte finish polishes
- Highly pigmented colors
- Color-lock and anti-fade technology
Cons
- Not completely chip-free
The Modelones gel nail polish set is the perfect nail set for those that want to keep up with the latest trends in beauty. This set is an excellent alternative for at-home salon-quality gel manicures as it comes with high-quality, long-lasting colors that resist chipping, peeling, and fading for up to 28 days. It's designed with 36 colors, ranging from nudes, pinks, grays, blues, and glitters, so you can’t go wrong with these classic and trendy pigments.
Another great thing about these nail polishes is that they're cruelty-free and suitable for vegans, so your nails will look amazing and you’ll feel good about using them. Additionally, these polishes are made with safe ingredients, and the formula is free from 11 toxins. It’s low-odor and skin-friendly, offering you a healthier and safer manicure experience. Not only is this set perfect for changing up your look to match your style, but it’s also a great gift for family and friends who enjoy expressing themselves through their nails.
Mefa Gel Nail Polish
Pros
- Highly pigmented for a perfect look
- Single-stroke, smooth application
- Long-lasting pigment without fading
Cons
- Some may find the bottles too small
If you’re looking for an all-in-one kit, the Mefa gel nail polish kit is for you. This product has been formulated with toxin-free ingredients, making it safe to use for even sensitive skin. With a proper application, you can expect to get three to four weeks or more of wear without fading. The nail polishes are easy to apply, and it takes just 60 to 120 seconds for the LED nail lamp to completely dry the nails to prevent chipping.
What’s more, no matter what color you choose, you will be able to have an impressive look with either a glossy or matte finish. The set includes 20 colors, one base coat, one glossy no-wipe top coat, and one matte top coat. Each polish is made of natural resin, which has a low odor and won’t irritate your skin. With this gel nail polish set, you can freely express your creativity with endless possibilities.
Memeda Gel Nail Polish
Pros
- Smooth appearance and flawless coverage
- Highly pigmented with good tenacity
- Offers an excellent glossy finish
Cons
- Too thick for some
The Memeda gel nail polish offers a great solution for those who want to keep their nails looking beautiful without spending a lot on salon visits. This neutral set is a must-have to create a natural nail look, with long-lasting results of up to 21+ days. One of the great features of this product is that it can be cured under LED light for between 60 to 120 seconds, and you can get salon-like results with just a base and top coat.
These gel nail polishes are made using natural resin, making them safe to use. As they don’t contain any toxic substances, you don’t have to worry about them causing irritations or reactions. The ingredients are sustainably sourced with minimal impact on the environment, so you can feel good about your nail touch-ups. The colors also have a brilliant shine finish.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the difference between regular nail polish and gel nail polish?
A:Regular nail polishes are made with nitrocellulose resins while gel nail polishes are made with polymers that need to be cured with a UV or LED light. Gel polishes tend to last longer than regular polishes and produce a more glossy finish without requiring a top coat. Gel nail polish can be easier to work with than regular nail polish, as it typically has better coverage and requires a minimal product to achieve the desired finish. However, you still need to use the proper technique and be patient to get the perfect finish when applying any type of polish.
-
Q: When should I use gel nail polish?
A:Gel nail polish is a great choice to use for longer-lasting manicures, as it generally provides more protection from everyday wear and tear than regular polishes. With proper maintenance, gel nails can last up to two weeks without chipping or fading, so they are ideal for special occasions or events where you want your manicure to look perfect.
-
Q: Is gel nail polish safe for my nails?
A:Most leading brands offer professional salon-grade gel nail polishes that are safe for your nails as long as you use the right application technique and remove them within two weeks or according to directions provided on the product packaging. It’s important to follow the manufacturers’ instructions for proper application and removal of any type of manicure to prevent any damage to your nails or surrounding skin tissue.
-
Q: Can I remove my own gel nail polish at home?
A:Yes, you can remove your own gel nail polish at home with an acetone-based remover or remover wrap specifically designed for this purpose. However, it’s important to take caution when using removers as they may cause dryness or irritation if not used properly. When you’re unsure about how to remove your own gels safely, it’s better to consult a professional.
-
Q: Are there any tips for applying gel nail polish?
A:Yes. To ensure your manicure lasts longer and looks better, you should always start with clean nails that have been properly prepped. Then apply thin layers for maximum coverage and cure each layer with a UV/LED light. After that, seal the gel nail polish with a top coat. You should avoid warm temperatures when curing and make sure your hands are completely dry before application.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.