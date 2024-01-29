The Best Nail Dehydrators and Primers of 2024

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Nail dehydrators are applied to your natural nails (after they’ve been cleaned and prepped) before you apply gel polish or acrylic extensions. Dehydration removes oils and moisture from the nail’s surface so the gel or acrylic can adhere better. Nail primers are bonding agents that enhance the adhesion between the natural nail and the gel or acrylic. Using a nail dehydrator and a nail primer will increase the longevity of your manicure and minimize the risk of lifting and tearing.

We reviewed the best nail dehydrators and primers, and the Morovan Nail Dehydrator and Primer is our favorite because it is universally compatible with all gel nail polishes & acrylic powders and the primer’s bonding strength.

Best Overall Morovan Nail Dehydrator and Primer

Best Hydrating Preparation Modelones Nail Dehydrator and Primer

Best Oil Control Mia Secret Nail Dehydrator and Primer

Best for Gel Polish Makartt Nail Dehydrator and Primer

Fastest Drying Kanorine Nail Dehydrator and Primer