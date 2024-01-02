If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Nail Glues of 2024
Whether it’s your natural nail or acrylic, having a broken nail is annoying at best and painful at worst. You want to get it fixed ASAP, but making an immediate emergency appointment at the salon isn’t always an option. Nail glue would allow you to repair your own nail without anyone else’s help and save you the “nail repair fee” at your local salon. We’ve done our research and reviewed the best nail glue products available in 2024 so you can make an informed investment for your nail care emergencies.
The Best Nail Glue User’s Guide
Whether you're a professional nail artist or a DIY manicurist, having high-quality nail glue is essential. It not only aids in fixing broken nails but also in applying acrylics or press-on nails. We've written a guide for what to look for in a nail glue to ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
Product Quality
When it comes to finding nail glue, the quality of the product is of utmost importance. Look for glues that are strong and durable enough to last and can handle regular use. It should also be able to remain stable for a long period of time and should not easily dry up in the tube or bottle.
Adhesive Strength
This feature is crucial when choosing the right nail glue, as this will determine how securely your nails will stay in place. Choose a glue with high adhesive strength, as this will ensure that your nails won’t easily come off even after engaging in activities like washing the dishes or taking a shower. This will also prevent them from peeling off if they get wet or exposed to moisture.
Drying Time
For convenience, look for a nail glue that dries quickly so you don’t have to wait for it to set. High-quality glues should be able to be set within minutes or at least an hour.
Skin Irritation
There are some glues out there that may cause skin irritation, so it is essential that you read up on the ingredients used in their formulas prior to purchasing them just in case they are not suitable for your skin type or sensitivity level.
Waterproof
Waterproof nail glue is an important feature as this helps stop nails from peeling off due to everyday activities such as washing dishes or taking showers. Not all glues are waterproof, however, so it’s important that you check if this feature is included in your chosen product before making your final decision.
Ease of Use
The ease of use of any nail glue must also be taken into consideration when choosing one suited to your needs. You don’t want to have difficulty using it due to its difficulty in the application or needing too much effort just to place one drop in an area on your nails. Select a product formulated with convenience and easy application at its core so you can get your desired results effortlessly and quickly.
Non-Toxic
Finally, make sure that the product you purchase does not contain any harsh chemicals or toxins that can potentially harm your health.
Comparing The Best Nail Glues of 2024
NYK1 Nail Glue
Pros
- Long-lasting adhesion
- Cost-effective and high-quality
- Brush applicator is easy to use
Cons
- Not recommended for use with peel-off bases
The NYK1 nail glue wins our top spot due to its high ratings and award-winning performance. The brush-on applicator offers a quick and easy solution to long-lasting acrylic nails, nail tips, and press-on nails. This super-strong adhesive delivers an extra-fill, salon professional result. This glue is compatible with all nail tips for fast and reliable bonding. The formula is quick-dry and offers a protective hold for perfectly strong bonds between the nail and the tip.
Whether you’re looking for an extra strong hold for press-on nails or a reliable bond for nail tips and acrylic nails, this product provides an easy solution with magnificent results every time. It’s also an excellent value compared to professional salon treatments. If you’re serious about long-lasting, beautiful nails, this glue is a perfect choice.
KDS Nail Glue
Pros
- Strong, long-lasting hold
- Good price point
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not ideal for those with sensitive skin
The KDS nail glue for acrylic nails is made from a formula that is durable, moisture-resistant, and fast-drying. It comes in a small vial, making it convenient, fast, and easy to use. It’s small enough to toss into your purse for easy, on-the-go repairs.
Simply drop over the area that needs to be glued, press, and repair. Thanks to its versatile formula, it works to apply nail tips and wraps, as well as repair cracked or broken nails. Proudly made in the USA, this pick is great for professionals and hobbyists alike for super bonding nails.
Glamnetic Nail Glue
Pros
- Lasts up to two weeks
- Strong adhesive quality
- Convenient, fast-drying formula
Cons
- May dry too quickly for some users
The Glamnetic nail glue features an easy-to-apply brush to provide maximum durability and hold. It is a great choice for press-on or DIY manicures. The brush tip applicator allows for travel-friendly, precise application. A vegan and cruelty-free formula makes this product not just fashionable, but sustainable as well.
The directions are simple to follow and the glue is gentle enough on your hands that you can easily remove it by just soaking them in warm water and gently lifting nails from the side. After removing the excess glue with a nail buffer, you can even safely store it to reuse later. This product is designed to withstand any activity so you don’t have to worry about chipping or sliding during your next work meeting or night out on the town. And unlike some other glues, this pick won’t damage your natural nails, so they can stay healthy while you enjoy having perfectly polished fingers.
Nailene Nail Glue
Pros
- Reliable hold lasts up to two weeks
- Good for difficult nail beds
- Works chips in real nails
Cons
- Not suitable for gel nails
The Nailene ultra quick nail glue features a quick-drying adhesive that lasts up to seven days. It has a precision tip applicator that dispenses the glue consistently and sets in a matter of seconds. Artificial nails only require a thin layer, pressing, and drying.
It's also suitable for repairing natural nails, as a drop of this nail glue needs to be applied on the break or tear and then held in place until it dries. Additionally, the easily buffable area makes this glue perfect for pairings with any of the brand’s artificial glue-on nails. This product is ideal for those looking for freshness and simplicity in their beauty routine.
IBD Nail Glue
Pros
- Smooth, light, and clear finish
- Leaves no bumpy lines
- Holds split nails together
Cons
- May cause damage to natural nails
The IBD brush-on nail glue is an incredibly versatile product that works like a polish with the durability of gel. It’s easy to apply and fast to cure, giving you a smooth and glossy finish in just minutes. Unlike other gel polishes, this product allows for hassle-free removal, taking just 10 minutes with no mess.
This pick sets the standard for innovation, with a wide range of colors and seasonal limited editions. The formula stands up well to wear and tear, making it perfect for everything from everyday looks to special occasions. Plus, it’s compatible with all other gel polish systems, making it ideal for professional nail technicians. From time-consuming removals to streaky finishes, this high-grade glue solves all of the common issues associated with using traditional gels and lacquers.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long does it take for nail glue to dry?
A:Cyanoacrylate-based glue typically takes between 30 seconds and 2 minutes to dry, but this can vary depending on the thickness of the glue and the ambient temperature.
-
Q: Is nail glue safe to use on natural nails?
A:Yes, nail glue can be safely used on natural nails as long as it’s not overused. Be sure to apply small amounts at a time in order to avoid any skin irritation or damage to the nail bed. Apply a drop at the base of each nail, then press the false nail onto the drop of glue.
-
Q: How do I remove nail glue from my skin?
A:To remove nail glue from the skin, use an oil-based product such as olive oil or coconut oil to break down the adhesive bond. Gently massage the oil into the affected area and then wipe away with a clean cloth. For stubborn adhesive residues, you may need to use an acetone-based remover or an acetone-free remover.
-
Q: Does nail glue work on acrylic nails?
A:Yes, some brands of nail glue have been specifically designed for use with acrylic nails and can be used safely without damaging your natural nails.
-
Q: How do I know if the glue has gone bad?
A:If the consistency has changed or if it has become discolored or clumpy, then it’s likely that the nail glue has gone bad and should not be used anymore.
-
Q: Can I use acetone to remove nail glue?
A:Yes, acetone can be used to remove nail glue from your skin if other methods are unsuccessful. However, it’s important to use caution when using this method as acetone can be very drying on your skin and nails, so it’s best to make sure that you are using it in small amounts and only in well-ventilated areas.
-
Q: Are there any special instructions for using nail glue?
A:Always read the instructions on the package of your particular brand of nail glue before applying it. Ensure that you are aware of the recommended amount to use and any warning signs of potential adverse reactions such as irritation or discoloration of the skin or nails. It’s also important to make sure that you give enough time for the adhesive to dry before attempting to attach false nails, usually between 30 seconds and 2 minutes depending on the particular brand of adhesive you are using.
-
Q: How long does nail glue last?
A:Nail glue typically lasts between one month and four months depending on how frequently you use it and how well you store it when not in use (in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight). Always check each individual product’s expiration date before using any adhesive products on your nails or skin.
