The Best Nail Glues of 2024

The Best Nail Glue User’s Guide Whether you're a professional nail artist or a DIY manicurist, having high-quality nail glue is essential. It not only aids in fixing broken nails but also in applying acrylics or press-on nails. We've written a guide for what to look for in a nail glue to ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck.

Product Quality When it comes to finding nail glue, the quality of the product is of utmost importance. Look for glues that are strong and durable enough to last and can handle regular use. It should also be able to remain stable for a long period of time and should not easily dry up in the tube or bottle.

Adhesive Strength This feature is crucial when choosing the right nail glue, as this will determine how securely your nails will stay in place. Choose a glue with high adhesive strength, as this will ensure that your nails won’t easily come off even after engaging in activities like washing the dishes or taking a shower. This will also prevent them from peeling off if they get wet or exposed to moisture.

Drying Time For convenience, look for a nail glue that dries quickly so you don’t have to wait for it to set. High-quality glues should be able to be set within minutes or at least an hour.

Skin Irritation There are some glues out there that may cause skin irritation, so it is essential that you read up on the ingredients used in their formulas prior to purchasing them just in case they are not suitable for your skin type or sensitivity level.

Waterproof Waterproof nail glue is an important feature as this helps stop nails from peeling off due to everyday activities such as washing dishes or taking showers. Not all glues are waterproof, however, so it’s important that you check if this feature is included in your chosen product before making your final decision.

Ease of Use The ease of use of any nail glue must also be taken into consideration when choosing one suited to your needs. You don’t want to have difficulty using it due to its difficulty in the application or needing too much effort just to place one drop in an area on your nails. Select a product formulated with convenience and easy application at its core so you can get your desired results effortlessly and quickly.