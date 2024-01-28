If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
15 Best Korean Moisturizers for Smooth, Hydrated Skin
The popularity of Korean beauty brands has been gathering momentum over the last few years with everyone from makeup artists, beauty bloggers and celebrities singing their praises. While most of the brands were unheard of up until recently in the Western world, they have been creating some of the best face creams on the market for years.
Their skin-first approach to beauty means that their products are developed to condition and enhance your natural complexion as opposed to altering it. Internet shopping has finally made it easier than ever to get your hands on some of these genius formulas but navigating through a sea of brands you don’t recognise makes it slightly more confusing to find your dream cream.
We have spoken with loyal K Beauty followers, skin experts and beauty insiders to compile a selected list of the best Korean moisturizers that these skincare lovers swear by. Keep reading to discover the moisturizers that could soon turn you into a K Beauty convert.
Finding the Best Korean Moisturizer
While Korean beauty brands may be a recent phenomenon in the United States, their companies have been developing innovative skincare for decades. The term “Clean Beauty” has grown in popularity but K Beauty brands have always developed their formulas to be gentle yet effective, traditionally using organic and natural ingredients and avoiding harsher alternatives.
The attitude towards beauty has also always been rooted in achieving incredible skin so that’s why their skincare tends to be one step ahead. Introducing a Korean moisturizer into your skincare routine is a great way to invest in the long-term health of your skin.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Korean Moisturizer
Skin type
There are amazing options available from Korean beauty brands for every skin type. If you haven’t been able to find the right product for your skin from Western skincare companies, the list above provides the best options for dry, oily and combination skin.
Concern
A lot of the Korean moisturizers are multi-purpose, meaning they tackle numerous skin issues at once. This can be a great way to not only save time and money but also to avoid overloading your skin with too many products.
Consistency
One of the reasons Korean moisturizers are so popular is that they have an incredible ability to be packed full of skin-nourishing ingredients without ever feeling heavy or greasy. If you have oily skin there are also numerous options available in a gel if you find creams tend to leave you shiny.
Use
Moisturizers can be used at night before you go to bed or in the morning. If you are looking for one to use at night, a richer cream will provide more intense hydration and you don’t need to worry about excess oil whereas lighter consistency creams will work better as a day cream. If shopping for a day cream try to purchase one that also has an SPF, as this is something Korean brands specialize in.
Brand
Some people may be hesitant to buy Korean beauty brands as they aren’t familiar with the names. Korean skincare is the gold standard in beauty and all our picks in the list above are already incredibly popular with thousands if not millions of users all over the world.
What are the Different Types of Best Korean Moisturizer?
Cream
This is the most popular consistency for Korean moisturizers. Luckily they have mastered the art of creating hydrating creams without them ever feeling sticky or greasy.
Gel
Those with oily skin or looking for a moisturizer to wear under makeup may prefer a gel texture as it absorbs quickly into the skin and is less likely to cause excess shine.
Overnight
Korean moisturizers are so effective that using them as a night cream can have added benefits to the skin. Applying them before you go to bed gives the cream more time to take effect and replenish your skin.
Best Overall: Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Pros
- Silky texture
- Deeply hydrating
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Some people may not like the square pot packaging
- Those with oily skin may prefer the gel version
- Slightly more expensive
Laneige is one of the more well known K Beauty brands and even have Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney as their brand ambassador. Their lip mask went viral when first launched and if you are looking to achieve the same intense hydrating results for your whole face then look no further than the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer.
The specially formulated blue hyaluronic acid is double fermented to give it improved longer lasting results and further hydration is provided by moisturizing dream duo squalane and ceramide. If you are new to K Beauty this product is the perfect cream to help you get your skin into peak condition and prove how effective their formulas really are.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Cruelty-free
- Calming properties
Cons
- Some people may prefer a scented product
- Not so widely available
- Sometimes sells out
If you have sensitive skin and have struggled to find a moisturizer that both calms and hydrates at the same time, then this wonder cream from Klairs is exactly what you have been searching for. Guaiazulene, an extract from camomile oil is the main ingredient and gives this product its naturally blue hued color.
Best applied at night, it provides your skin with a protective layer while the unique combination of ingredients work beneath the surface to calm and soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. Moisture and hydration are locked in to leave you complexion soft and balanced when you wake up.
Best for Dry Skin: Glow Recipe Plum Plump Refillable Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Pros
- Plumps and hydrates
- Refillable option available
- Evens out texture
Cons
- Might not work for oily skin
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer a squeezable tube as opposed to a pot
Quench your skin’s thirst with this mega hydrating moisturizer from K Beauty favorites Glow Recipe. The whipped gel cream formula is loaded with skin enriching ingredients including polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid to leave your complexion looking plumped and radiant.
Formulated with ice willow herb to protect the skin barrier and balances out excess oil, this cream despite being filled with rich properties is actually incredibly lightweight so never feels greasy. Plum extract tops off this skin perfecting cream to give your complexion a brighter glow.
Best for Oily Skin: Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer
Pros
- Oil free
- Lightweight texture
- Combats dryness
Cons
- Might not work for dry skin
- Sometimes sells out
- Some people may prefer a cream formula as opposed to a gel
Glow Recipe caters for every skin type and they have cleverly formulated this Pink Juice Moisturizer to be oil-free without sacrificing on any hydration benefits. Watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid and botanicals all combine to deliver skin smoothing activators that result in a more radiant complexion.
This moisturizer can be used both day and night and also works great under makeup, by providing an even and smooth base to work upon. The gel texture feels cool when first placed on skin and absorbs instantly to get to work immediately.
Best for Combination Skin: Rovectin Clean Lotus Water Cream
Pros
- Balances skin
- Removes toxins
- Fast absorbing
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Simple packaging
- Might not work for extremely dry skin
Lotus water extract is the key ingredient in this gentle moisturizer as it acts as a self purifier for the skin, leaving your complexion looking fresh and clean. Antioxidant powerhouse Kaempferol then works simultaneously to restore the skin’s surface and tackle anti-aging.
Perfect as a go-to all rounder moisturizer, this cream can be worn all day or night due to its lightweight texture and quick absorption rate. It works especially well for those living in a city or congested area as the 23 clean ingredients also aim to protect the skin from fine dust, toxins and environmental stressors.
Best Drugstore: Etude SoonJung Barrier Intensive Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Non-comedogenic
- Fragrance free formula
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Simpler packaging
- Some people may prefer a scented product
The popularity of K Beauty means it has become more widely available and while Etude SoonJung may be new to the drugstore, they have actually been creating skincare for over 35 years. Beauty lovers all over the world refer to this Barrier Intensive Cream as their Holy Grail of moisturizers.
Suitable for even the most delicate skin due to its non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula, this product provides copious amounts of hydration without ever irritating the skin. Its low pH level also helps to maintain and rejuvenate the skin’s barrier for a more even complexion.
Best Splurge: Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution™ Water Cream Glow Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Lightweight texture
- Suitable for all skin types
- Leaves skin firmer
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Some may prefer if it was in a tube
For the days when your skin needs a little extra TLC, this multi-purpose wonder cream from Dr. Jart+ targets a variety of skin concerns all in one go. Not only does it hydrate and moisturize but it also tackles dullness and improves elasticity resulting in firmer looking skin.
It uses a specially designed hydro pump system powered by key ingredients hyaluronic acid and Pentavitin to optimize the appearance of your complexion, maintain the health of the skin barrier and lock in moisture for overall more glowing and radiant skin.
Best on Amazon: Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Face Moisturizer
Pros
- Recyclable packaging
- Boosts skin radiance
- Soothes skin
Cons
- Not everyone make like the scent
- Some may prefer a cream texture
- Sometimes sells out
The cherry blossom flavonoids in this hydrating gel get to work instantly to give your skin a fresh revitalized appearance. The gel formula also uses niacinamide to brighten and betaine to hydrate, leaving your skin feeling calm and well looked after.
A little bit goes a long way with this gel, so it is good value for money considering only a small amount is required to cover both the face and neck. Shoppers also rave about how the lightweight texture works especially well in hot weather as it never turns greasy.
Best for Everyday: I’m from Rice Cream
Pros
- Melts into skin
- Cruelty free
- Sebum control
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not so widely available
- Simple packaging
If you are new to K Beauty then this Rice Cream by I’m From is a great starting point for you to begin to introduce their innovative formulas into your skincare routine. Organic rice bran essence is the magic ingredient in this moisturizer and it works to protect the skin by forming a ceramide barrier.
Dull and dry skin is revitalized and left looking illuminated by this cream’s ability to deeply hydrate and absorb sebum with phytic acid. Perfect for daily use it injects bounce back into the skin and gradually improves the skin tone with continued use.
Best for Night: Pyunkang Yul Moisture Barrier Cream
Pros
- Affordable
- Reduces pores
- Provide 24 hour hydration
Cons
- Some people may prefer tube packaging
- Texture may be slightly thick for day wear
- Might not be suitable for summer or extremely high temperatures
While this isn’t specifically a night cream, this intense moisturizer from Pyunkang Yul works amazingly well if left on while you sleep to heal and replenish tired irritated skin. The combination of calming centella asiatica, tea tree and lonicera work to soothe distressed skin while ceramide and panthenol along with five hyaluronic acids support the skin barrier and deliver maximum hydration.
It is also one of the more affordable K Beauty moisturizers on the market, coming in at just under $10 and shoppers have noted how only a tiny amount is required per use, meaning one tube will last you a long time.
Best Lightweight: iUnik Beta Glucan Daily Moisture Cream
Pros
- Anti inflammatory
- Skin healing properties
- Deep Hydration
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer a gel consistency
- Might not work with very oily skin
This lightweight cream from iUnik boosts skin regeneration to improve the overall appearance of the complexion through a complex mix of beta-glucan, centella asiatica and prunus, raspberry, strawberry, peach and punica extracts.
Each ingredient is included to make this cream a multi-functional hydrator that boosts the skin's ability to retain moisture for longer lasting softness. The consistency remains lightweight making it the perfect skin solution for all seasons.
Best SPF: Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cream
Pros
- High SPF
- Triple action
- No white cast
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Sometimes sells out
- Only for those looking for a high sun protection
If you find wearing moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup is too heavy for your skin and can leave your pores clogged, this moisturizing sun cream from Round Lab not only provides SPF 50 and intense hydration but also leaves skin with a glass like glow. The finish of this cream is so luminous you may not even want to put foundation over it and if you do, the dewy consistency makes the perfect base for makeup.
Created to plump, protect and prevent - this cream also has anti-aging properties that target fine lines and wrinkles while wearing. A must have for those who want to ensure the long-term vitality of their skin.
Best for Plumpness: 107 Beauty Everyday Plump Hydro Cream
Pros
- Antibacterial
- Silky texture
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Might not work for younger skin
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like the pot packaging
This nutrient dense cream has one of the longest lists of skin enriching ingredients available on the market. 107 Beauty have managed to formulate this moisturizer to include a multitude of vitamins, amino acids and probiotics while still maintaining a lightweight silky consistency.
If your skin tends to suffer from external stressors like extreme environmental conditions or pollution, this cream also includes a specialist 7 year aged vinegar to provide protection and maintain the strength of the skin barrier. An all round winning cream that will lift and promote your skin’s radiance.
Best Anti-Aging: Huxley Secret of Sahara Anti-Gravity Cream
Pros
- Improves skin tone
- Improves appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Delivers intense moisture
Cons
- Not so widely available
- Sells out quickly
- Fewer reviews
This anti-gravity cream from Huxley is a beauty insider’s secret that has been gradually gathering a following of loyal fans due to word spreading about its skin replenishing abilities. Six key ingredients tackle universal skin concerns to leave the complexion looking glowing and rested.
This cream also includes a unique ingredient call Odeetox which fights free-radicals unlike anything else available on the market. Prickly pear seed oil also maintains the skin’s smoothness and boosts suppleness.
Best Luxury: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream
Pros
- Improves firmness
- Refreshes skin
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- More expensive
- Some may prefer tube packaging
- Only available at selected retailers
If you are looking to treat yourself to some luxurious skincare, this Ginseng Renewing Cream from legendary skincare brand Sulwhasoo feels like a mini trip to a health spa. Founded in 1932 this brand has been on the cutting edge of faces creams for almost a century.
Innovative ginseng peptides support the skin’s resilience and instantly rejuvenates the complexion. Wrinkles and fine lines are also tackled with the specially developed ginseng saponin that leads to an overall boost of radiance for your skin.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Why are K Beauty moisturizers so popular?
A:Simply because of how well they work. They automatically tend to be non comedogenic and hypoallergenic, making them perfect for even the most sensitive of skin types.
-
Q: Are K Beauty brands more expensive?
A:One of the great things about K Beauty is how affordable the products are and how high quality the formulas are.
-
Q: Where to find Korean Moisturizers?
A:Due to their growing popularity, K Beauty brands are now more widely available in Sephora and many drugstores, with Amazon having the best selection of products.
