The attitude towards beauty has also always been rooted in achieving incredible skin so that’s why their skincare tends to be one step ahead. Introducing a Korean moisturizer into your skincare routine is a great way to invest in the long-term health of your skin.

While Korean beauty brands may be a recent phenomenon in the United States, their companies have been developing innovative skincare for decades. The term “Clean Beauty” has grown in popularity but K Beauty brands have always developed their formulas to be gentle yet effective, traditionally using organic and natural ingredients and avoiding harsher alternatives.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Korean Moisturizer

Skin type

There are amazing options available from Korean beauty brands for every skin type. If you haven’t been able to find the right product for your skin from Western skincare companies, the list above provides the best options for dry, oily and combination skin.

Concern

A lot of the Korean moisturizers are multi-purpose, meaning they tackle numerous skin issues at once. This can be a great way to not only save time and money but also to avoid overloading your skin with too many products.

Consistency

One of the reasons Korean moisturizers are so popular is that they have an incredible ability to be packed full of skin-nourishing ingredients without ever feeling heavy or greasy. If you have oily skin there are also numerous options available in a gel if you find creams tend to leave you shiny.

Use

Moisturizers can be used at night before you go to bed or in the morning. If you are looking for one to use at night, a richer cream will provide more intense hydration and you don’t need to worry about excess oil whereas lighter consistency creams will work better as a day cream. If shopping for a day cream try to purchase one that also has an SPF, as this is something Korean brands specialize in.

Brand

Some people may be hesitant to buy Korean beauty brands as they aren’t familiar with the names. Korean skincare is the gold standard in beauty and all our picks in the list above are already incredibly popular with thousands if not millions of users all over the world.