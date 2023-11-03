If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Lipsticks of 2023
Let’s talk about lipstick. Whether you’re going for a full-blown glam look or just a subtle pop of color, lipstick can make all the difference. And beauty brands have been developing more diverse and innovative options left and right.
So, whether you’re in the market for a classic red or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered. We’ve done all the research and rounded up the most trendy lipsticks of 2023, with different formulas, finishes, and prices to suit every preference. So, pucker up and get ready to find your perfect match!
How to Choose the Right Lipstick
Choosing the right lipstick can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for you. To help narrow down your search, consider these factors when selecting the perfect lipstick.
Price
When shopping for lipstick, consider both the price and quality. Set a budget and weigh the cost against the longevity and ingredients. Cheaper options may not have long-lasting wear or nourishing ingredients, while higher-priced brands may offer both. It’s all about finding the right balance between price and quality that works for you. Remember, a little bit of research and comparison shopping can go a long way in helping you make the best decision for your needs and budget.
Color
Next, consider the color and choose shades that complement your skin tone and suit your personal style, whether that’s bold berry or a classic nude. It’s also worth considering which colors you already have in your makeup bag to try and add variety to your looks. Covering all the basic lipstick colors before moving on to more adventurous options may be a good idea.
Finish
When choosing lipstick, it’s important to consider the finish of the product too. From matte to gloss, long-lasting to creamy, and everything in between, there’s a plethora of options to choose from. Decide which texture and finish you prefer, and try samples before committing to a product. This way you can ensure you’re getting exactly what you want and are making the best of your purchase.
Ingredients
When shopping for lipsticks, it’s important to consider not just their color and texture, but also their ingredients. To keep your lips healthy and hydrated, look for lipsticks that are free from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens.
Instead, opt for lipsticks that contain natural ingredients like shea butter or beeswax. These ingredients provide a nourishing boost to your lips, so the color stays vibrant and true, without drying out your lips.
Not only that, but natural ingredients are also better for the environment and your overall well-being. So next time you’re in the market for a new lipstick, take a look at the ingredients list and choose wisely!
Application
When it comes to applying your lipstick, comfort is key. Think about the application process and which method you feel more comfortable with. A traditional lipstick gives you more control and precision, while an applicator wand is quick and easy to use on the go. Some wands even have a slanted tip which makes lining and defining your lips a breeze. Whether you prefer a stick or wand, make sure to choose a lipstick that makes application a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Packaging
Not only the color and formula, but the packaging of the lipstick also plays a big role in your decision to buy one. Imagine pulling out a sleek, modern lipstick case with a built-in mirror during a touch-up, or a compact and a travel-friendly container that easily fits in your purse or cosmetic bag. Consider the style and functionality of the packaging, and choose something that not only looks great but also makes applying on-the-go a breeze.
With these factors in mind, keep shopping until you find the perfect shade, texture, and formulation for you!
Reviewing the Best Lipsticks of 2023
Revlon Lipstick
Pros
- Stays on, even after eating
- Goes on smooth and leaves lips shiny
- 130+ color choices
Cons
- Color can be darker than expected
Maybelline Lipstick
Pros
- Moisturizing and non-sticky
- Subtle and flattering pigment
- Very reasonably priced
Cons
- Some may dislike its scent
L’Oréal Paris Lipstick
Pros
- Creamy, full coverage with one swipe
- Affordable price
- Long-lasting wear
- Attractive packaging
Cons
- Limited shade range available for purchase
COVERGIRL Lipstick
Pros
- Moisturizing and doesn’t dry out lips
- Variety of colors to choose from
- Gives subtle underglow sparkle
Cons
- A bit on the expensive side
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lipstick
Pros
- Large variety of color options available
- Provides 4-hour hydration
- Suitable for touch-ups
Cons
- May require lip liner for better results
Q: Is there vegan or cruelty-free lipstick available?
A:Yes, there are vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks available like the NYX Professional Makeup Satin Lipstick. These lipsticks are made without the use of any animal-derived ingredients or by-products and are not tested on animals. Many popular makeup brands now offer vegan and cruelty-free options for lipsticks.
Q: Are there any lipsticks with natural ingredients?
A:Yes, there are lipsticks available that are formulated with natural ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, and plant-based oils. These ingredients can help to moisturize and nourish the lips while providing long-lasting color. Some brands offer lipsticks that are specifically marketed as vegan or cruelty-free and made without ingredients of animal origin. Some of the brands that make natural lipsticks include Kjaer Weis, RMS Beauty, Juice Beauty, and Ilia Beauty.
Q: Is there waterproof lipstick available?
A:Yes, there are waterproof lipsticks available in the market. They are formulated to resist water, sweat, and smudging, making them a great option for outdoor activities or humid weather. Some popular brands that offer waterproof lipsticks include Maybelline, Revlon, and Rimmel.
Q: Are there any lipsticks with SPF protection?
A:Yes, there are lipsticks available with SPF protection. These lipsticks typically contain sunscreen ingredients to protect the lips from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It’s important to check the label or ask the brand before purchasing to make sure the lipstick has SPF protection.
Q: Are there any lipsticks that are non-toxic and safe to use?
A:Yes, there are lipsticks that are non-toxic and safe to use. These lipsticks typically avoid the use of harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates and instead use natural ingredients. It’s important to check the ingredient list before purchasing to ensure that the lipstick is non-toxic and safe for you to use. Some of the brands that offer non-toxic lipsticks include ILIA Beauty, W3LL People, 100% Pure Cosmetics, SAPOWEL Organic Lipstick, and Lily Lolo Mineral Lipstick.
Q: How long does an average lipstick last when applied?
A:An average lipstick can last for several hours when applied. Factors such as the type of lipstick, the texture, and the individual’s lip condition can affect the longevity of the lipstick. To ensure that your lipstick lasts as long as possible, it’s important to properly prep the lips by exfoliating and moisturizing them with a lip balm or moisturizer.
