Reviewing the Best Lipsticks of 2023

1 Revlon Lipstick Pros Stays on, even after eating

Goes on smooth and leaves lips shiny

130+ color choices Cons Color can be darker than expected Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick is like the ultimate wingman for your lips. It’s got a long-lasting color, decent moisture, and is easy to wear. Plus, it’s like a choose-your-own-adventure book for your lips, with 130+ shades to choose from, including neutral nudes, bright pinks, and bold reds. What’s more, Revlon offers four unique finishes, so you can switch up your look with ease. Whether you want a classic cream or pearl, a luscious matte, or a glossy shine, they’ve got you covered. But what really sets these lipsticks apart is their light, moisturizing formula. It’s like a spa day for your lips! The combination of Vitamin E, avocado oil, and microfine pigments provides a unique look that lasts all day, leaving your lips looking full and vibrant. In summary, this lipstick gets our best overall award because of how versatile it is, regardless of whether you’re looking for a neutral or bolder shade.

2 Maybelline Lipstick Pros Moisturizing and non-sticky

Subtle and flattering pigment

Very reasonably priced Cons Some may dislike its scent Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipstick is the ultimate lip makeup essential. With a unique matte finish and honey nectar formula, it provides the perfect balance of hydration and intense color that lasts all day long. Plus, with shades ranging from nude to bold black, you’ll find something to suit any look you’re going for. The soft texture glides on smoothly, delivering high-quality pigment and a perfect finish that won’t fade away easily. The hydrating formula keeps your lips from drying out or smudging, so you can rock your lipstick all day without worrying about reapplying. And for a little extra shine, their Clear Lip Gloss Topcoat is the perfect finishing touch. In short, this is the best product with a unique matte finish and a must-have product for your makeup bag, especially if you want something for a matte finish look.

3 L’Oréal Paris Lipstick Pros Creamy, full coverage with one swipe

Affordable price

Long-lasting wear

Attractive packaging Cons Limited shade range available for purchase L’Oreal Paris Makeup’s Colour Riche Lipstick is lip luxury at its finest. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like Omega-3, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil, this lipstick gives the best coverage and will leave your lips feeling soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated while delivering a dazzling hue that lasts. And with a range of shades from bold reds to the perfect nude, there’s something for every occasion. L’Oreal Paris Makeup has more than just lipsticks, they’ve got a full range of makeup products to help you create your perfect look. Their lipstick offers an array of show-stopping shades with an intensely hydrated finish, from creamy to matte. And for an extra touch of definition, pair this lipstick with their Colour Riche Lip Liner for a perfectly defined pout. And the best part? There’s no need to constantly reapply since this lipstick’s long-lasting hue will stay all day. So go ahead, and treat yourself to some lip luxury with this product.

4 COVERGIRL Lipstick Pros Moisturizing and doesn’t dry out lips

Variety of colors to choose from

Gives subtle underglow sparkle Cons A bit on the expensive side CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick is your go-to for a bold pop of color and hydrated lips. The unique formula locks moisture to seal in the color, ensuring it won’t fade throughout the day. And with the added benefit of Vitamin A and Vitamin E, your lips will not only look beautiful but also feel soft and nourished. With a subtle mauve shade, this lipstick is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re going for a natural, everyday look or want to add a touch of color to a bold, dramatic look, this lipstick is sure to become a staple in your makeup collection. Its long-lasting formula allows you to apply it in the morning and have it last until you’re ready to remove it at night. And the best part? You can expect the same quality of color and moisture in every batch. This means you can stock up on your favorite shade without worrying about inconsistencies. In short, this lipstick consistently provides long-lasting color and hydration for your lips, making it the top lipstick for all-day wear.