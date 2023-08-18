Cancel OK
The Best Night Serums of 2023

Edited by Breanna Miller

We all want to wake up with refreshed, rejuvenated skin. It’s important to give your skin the care it needs to repair itself at night. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the most effective night serums of 2023. These serums can help smoothen out wrinkles, replenish moisture, and nourish your skin for a healthier look.

We’ve carefully selected each serum on this list so you don’t have to spend hours researching the best brands. In particular, our team researched products that contain safe ingredients, are dermatologically tested, and have a great track record.

Buying Guide: The Best Night Creams

Night serum is a basic step to add to any skin care routine. That said, choosing the right night serum for yourself is not an easy task since you have to consider your skin type - not mention that night serums can be very expensive. Here are the top things to consider.

Quality of Ingredients

When searching for a night serum, look for products with natural and organic ingredients. These serums should provide vital nutrients and minerals to give your skin the nourishment it needs. Read through the ingredients list and avoid products with synthetic fragrances, parabens, and sulfates or ingredients that may irritate your skin or worsen existing skin concerns

Skin Type Compatibility

Not all night serums are suitable for all skin types, so it is important to select a product based on your individual needs. If you have dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, look for a serum with hydrating and calming properties such as aloe vera or colloidal oatmeal extract. For oily skin types, opt for serums with salicylic acid or tea tree oil, as they help to control sebum production and reduce breakouts.

Scent

Scent can be a good way to make sure you enjoy using it every day. Many serums have a pleasant spa-like scent, which can also relax and calm you at night. Look for scents such as lavender, chamomile, or other natural essential oils that are soothing and help you relax before bedtime.

Packaging Design

Night serums often come in various packaging designs, ranging from glass bottles to airless pumps. When selecting your product, think about how easy it is to use and carry around if necessary. Also, consider how much product is contained in each bottle — some may have greater value if they last longer and require less frequent replenishing over time. Keep in mind that airless pump bottles can be more hygienic than glass bottles as they prevent contamination from outside sources such as fingers or contaminants in the air.

Reviews and Ratings

It can be helpful to read reviews and ratings of different night serums before making a purchase. Reviews can provide insight into the product’s performance and user satisfaction, giving you an idea of what kind of results to expect from each brand. Reading reviews can also help identify any potential allergies or sensitivities you may have with particular ingredients in a product before trying it out on your skin.

Allergen Information

When shopping for a night serum, take note of any allergen information mentioned on the label or the product listing. The most common allergens come from the fragrance, dyes, or preservatives. Make note of any new cough, headaches, or dermatitis.

Natural vs. Synthetic Ingredients

When looking at different night serums, pay attention to what type of ingredients are used in each product — natural or synthetic. Natural ingredients are generally safer for use on the skin and more beneficial since they contain fewer potentially irritating chemicals than synthetic products. On the other hand, synthetic ingredients can also provide powerful anti-aging benefits, but long-term usage may lead to irritation and other negative side effects over time.

Vegan/Cruelty-free

When selecting an animal-friendly option for your perfect night serum, make sure that it is clearly labeled as vegan or cruelty-free on the packaging or product listing. Many brands are now dedicated to providing animal-friendly options, which include no testing done on animals throughout their production process without compromising on quality or effectiveness.

Reviewing the Best Night Serum of 2023

1

Tree of Life Beauty Night Serum

Pros

  • Smoothes and brightens skin
  • Anti-aging benefits
  • Doesn’t clog pores

Cons

  • Strong scent
The Tree of Life Night Serum is an age-defying skin care product designed to deliver beauty sleep in a bottle. The serum is formulated with retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to diminish the appearance of fine lines, brighten dark spots, and deeply hydrate the skin. This product is specifically made for all skin types and tones, and is cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. To use, the product should be applied up to twice per week on clean, dry skin. Three to five drops should be used on the face, neck, and decolletage before following with a moisturizer for maximum results. Tree of Life is all about providing effective, attainable skincare that customers can feel good about with quality at the core. The Tree of Life Night Serum is your best overall choice if you’re looking for an age-defying product with natural ingredients.
2

Elizabeth Arden Night Serum

Pros

  • Three pack sizes to choose from
  • Contains no harmful chemicals
  • Helps boost collagen production

Cons

  • May feel slightly oily or slick
Introducing the Elizabeth Arden Retinol Night Serum — the ultimate solution for smoothing out lines and wrinkles on your face and neck. This innovative product utilizes retinol to boost collagen production and restores elasticity and skin tone. Plus, it comes in biodegradable, single-dose capsules made with 100% vegetable and mineral-based materials. These natural ingredients not only make this serum more effective but also a more sustainable option. Using this night serum is easy, simply apply it at night after cleansing and before moisturizing. These capsules are available in three different pack sizes and can be paired with other products, like advanced ceramide for nourishment or hyaluronic acid for plumping.
3

GLITCH Night Serum

Pros

  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • Eco-friendly serum for a great value

Cons

  • Some dislike its feeling on the skin
The GLITCH Facial Moisturizer Night Serum is an innovative, one-step solution that combines the benefits of a serum and a moisturizer, bringing you the best of both worlds. Formulated with key ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin A, and pink rock rose, it provides long-term hydration and reduces redness. Not only is it effective, but it is also certified by Leaping Bunny and The Vegan Society for being free of parabens, dyes, fragrances, phthalates, alcohol, and silicone. Additionally, it contains no animal products or byproducts, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To use it, simply apply two to three pumps to clean the skin every evening in circular upwards motions until absorbed. The velvety formula penetrates deeply and imparts a soft feeling to the skin while effectively delivering many beneficial ingredients. What’s more, its recyclable packaging is also great for the environment. So, if you’re looking for a skincare solution that provides hydration, is eco-friendly, and also provides value for money, this is a great choice.
4

Neutrogena Night Serum

Pros

  • Moisturizes skin without feeling oily or heavy
  • Softens and hydrates dry, sensitive skin
  • Seamlessly melts into the skin

Cons

  • Fragrance is too strong for some
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Serum is the perfect solution for anyone looking to give their skin a revitalizing boost overnight. This concentrated, multi-restorative serum is packed with purified hyaluronic acid and supercharged antioxidants to provide three times the hydration of other moisturizers. It melts into the skin on application, hydrating deep beneath the surface and leaving you with smooth and supple skin by morning. This night serum is suitable for all skin types, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, oil-free, and alcohol-free. Simply apply the serum generously to your face and neck before bedtime as part of your daily skincare routine; with consistent use, you’ll notice your skin becoming significantly softer and more supple in just a few days.
5

L’Oreal Paris Night Serum

Pros

  • Stimulates production of new blood vessels
  • Leaves no residue and absorbs quickly
  • High-potency retinol at a reasonable price

Cons

  • Continuous usage required to maintain benefits
The L’Oreal Paris Retinol Night Serum is the ultimate skincare solution, with 0.3% pure retinol as its main ingredient. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin for a soothing effect, and it’s free of artificial fragrances, silicone, and parabens. As a result, this moisturizer helps maintain the firmness and brightness of your skin for a more radiant appearance. What sets this serum apart is that, unlike some serums which can lose their potency over time when exposed to air and light, this serum stays stable for optimal efficacy. When using it, it’s best to introduce the serum into your skincare routine gradually to allow your skin to adjust — and don’t forget to use sunscreen in the morning after application!
6

Bliss Night Serum

Pros

  • Clears acne and slightly blurs large pores
  • Much cheaper than some comparable products
  • Provides moisture and a sheer glow

Cons

  • Less effective than prescription-strength treatments
The Bliss Acid Night Serum is a great solution for rejuvenating your skin while you sleep. This powerful serum is packed with natural AHAs, glycolic acid, and polyhydroxy acid to gently exfoliate and moisturize for a smooth and hydrated complexion. It also features a blend of four fruit acids to gently remove dead skin cells and improve the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Squalane, a plant-derived moisturizer, is included as well to balance and prevent moisture loss. Additionally, this product is vegan-friendly and should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Try it out and experience the difference in your skin!

People Also Ask

  • Q: What are the active ingredients in night serums?

    A:Night serums typically contain active ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and antioxidants. These ingredients work together to hydrate, exfoliate, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. Keep in mind that specific active ingredients in a night serum may vary depending on the brand and the intended results.

  • Q: Is night serum suitable for sensitive skin?

    A:Sensitive skin may be more prone to irritation or allergic reactions to certain ingredients, so it’s important to check the label and choose a night serum specifically formulated for sensitive skin or to consult a dermatologist before use.

  • Q: How often should I apply night serum to achieve the best results?

    A:Night serums should be applied every night as part of a daily skincare routine, so it is recommended to use them consistently to achieve the best results. That said, those with sensitive skin should consult a dermatologist before use. Additionally, they may want to start with a lower concentration of active ingredients or use it every other night before building up to daily use.

  • Q: Do night serums have any known side effects?

    A:Night serums can cause mild side effects such as dryness, redness, and irritation for some people with sensitive skin. This is why it’s important to do a patch test of the product before using it all over the face. It’s also crucial to follow the instructions on the product label and to use sunscreen during the day if the serum contains AHA or retinol.

  • Q: Can I use night serums during the day as well?

    A:Night serums are generally recommended for use at night as they are formulated to target specific skin imperfections while you sleep. Using them during the day may not provide optimal results, and it’s advisable to follow the instructions on the product packaging for the best results.

  • Q: How long does it take to see the results of using night serums?

    A:It can take several weeks to months for seeing results from using a night serum, as the skin’s natural cell turnover takes time. The type of night serum and the individual’s skin type can also impact how quickly results are seen.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Breanna Miller

Freelance writer and mother of four, Breanna Miller is an expert at establishing a work-life balance, divvying up time between her children and her work. When she's alone, she loves to binge The Kardashians and Bridgerton with a glass of moscato.

