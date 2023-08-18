If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Night Serums of 2023
We all want to wake up with refreshed, rejuvenated skin. It’s important to give your skin the care it needs to repair itself at night. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the most effective night serums of 2023. These serums can help smoothen out wrinkles, replenish moisture, and nourish your skin for a healthier look.
We’ve carefully selected each serum on this list so you don’t have to spend hours researching the best brands. In particular, our team researched products that contain safe ingredients, are dermatologically tested, and have a great track record.
Buying Guide: The Best Night Creams
Night serum is a basic step to add to any skin care routine. That said, choosing the right night serum for yourself is not an easy task since you have to consider your skin type - not mention that night serums can be very expensive. Here are the top things to consider.
Quality of Ingredients
When searching for a night serum, look for products with natural and organic ingredients. These serums should provide vital nutrients and minerals to give your skin the nourishment it needs. Read through the ingredients list and avoid products with synthetic fragrances, parabens, and sulfates or ingredients that may irritate your skin or worsen existing skin concerns
Skin Type Compatibility
Not all night serums are suitable for all skin types, so it is important to select a product based on your individual needs. If you have dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, look for a serum with hydrating and calming properties such as aloe vera or colloidal oatmeal extract. For oily skin types, opt for serums with salicylic acid or tea tree oil, as they help to control sebum production and reduce breakouts.
Scent
Scent can be a good way to make sure you enjoy using it every day. Many serums have a pleasant spa-like scent, which can also relax and calm you at night. Look for scents such as lavender, chamomile, or other natural essential oils that are soothing and help you relax before bedtime.
Packaging Design
Night serums often come in various packaging designs, ranging from glass bottles to airless pumps. When selecting your product, think about how easy it is to use and carry around if necessary. Also, consider how much product is contained in each bottle — some may have greater value if they last longer and require less frequent replenishing over time. Keep in mind that airless pump bottles can be more hygienic than glass bottles as they prevent contamination from outside sources such as fingers or contaminants in the air.
Reviews and Ratings
It can be helpful to read reviews and ratings of different night serums before making a purchase. Reviews can provide insight into the product’s performance and user satisfaction, giving you an idea of what kind of results to expect from each brand. Reading reviews can also help identify any potential allergies or sensitivities you may have with particular ingredients in a product before trying it out on your skin.
Allergen Information
When shopping for a night serum, take note of any allergen information mentioned on the label or the product listing. The most common allergens come from the fragrance, dyes, or preservatives. Make note of any new cough, headaches, or dermatitis.
Natural vs. Synthetic Ingredients
When looking at different night serums, pay attention to what type of ingredients are used in each product — natural or synthetic. Natural ingredients are generally safer for use on the skin and more beneficial since they contain fewer potentially irritating chemicals than synthetic products. On the other hand, synthetic ingredients can also provide powerful anti-aging benefits, but long-term usage may lead to irritation and other negative side effects over time.
Vegan/Cruelty-free
Reviewing the Best Night Serum of 2023
Tree of Life Beauty Night Serum
Pros
- Smoothes and brightens skin
- Anti-aging benefits
- Doesn’t clog pores
Cons
- Strong scent
Elizabeth Arden Night Serum
Pros
- Three pack sizes to choose from
- Contains no harmful chemicals
- Helps boost collagen production
Cons
- May feel slightly oily or slick
GLITCH Night Serum
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Made with all-natural ingredients
- Eco-friendly serum for a great value
Cons
- Some dislike its feeling on the skin
Neutrogena Night Serum
Pros
- Moisturizes skin without feeling oily or heavy
- Softens and hydrates dry, sensitive skin
- Seamlessly melts into the skin
Cons
- Fragrance is too strong for some
L’Oreal Paris Night Serum
Pros
- Stimulates production of new blood vessels
- Leaves no residue and absorbs quickly
- High-potency retinol at a reasonable price
Cons
- Continuous usage required to maintain benefits
Bliss Night Serum
Pros
- Clears acne and slightly blurs large pores
- Much cheaper than some comparable products
- Provides moisture and a sheer glow
Cons
- Less effective than prescription-strength treatments
People Also Ask
-
Q: What are the active ingredients in night serums?
A:Night serums typically contain active ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and antioxidants. These ingredients work together to hydrate, exfoliate, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. Keep in mind that specific active ingredients in a night serum may vary depending on the brand and the intended results.
-
Q: Is night serum suitable for sensitive skin?
A:Sensitive skin may be more prone to irritation or allergic reactions to certain ingredients, so it’s important to check the label and choose a night serum specifically formulated for sensitive skin or to consult a dermatologist before use.
-
Q: How often should I apply night serum to achieve the best results?
A:Night serums should be applied every night as part of a daily skincare routine, so it is recommended to use them consistently to achieve the best results. That said, those with sensitive skin should consult a dermatologist before use. Additionally, they may want to start with a lower concentration of active ingredients or use it every other night before building up to daily use.
-
Q: Do night serums have any known side effects?
A:Night serums can cause mild side effects such as dryness, redness, and irritation for some people with sensitive skin. This is why it’s important to do a patch test of the product before using it all over the face. It’s also crucial to follow the instructions on the product label and to use sunscreen during the day if the serum contains AHA or retinol.
-
Q: Can I use night serums during the day as well?
A:Night serums are generally recommended for use at night as they are formulated to target specific skin imperfections while you sleep. Using them during the day may not provide optimal results, and it’s advisable to follow the instructions on the product packaging for the best results.
-
Q: How long does it take to see the results of using night serums?
A:It can take several weeks to months for seeing results from using a night serum, as the skin’s natural cell turnover takes time. The type of night serum and the individual’s skin type can also impact how quickly results are seen.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.