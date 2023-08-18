The Best Night Serums of 2023

Reviewing the Best Night Serum of 2023

1 Tree of Life Beauty Night Serum Pros Smoothes and brightens skin

Anti-aging benefits

Doesn’t clog pores Cons Strong scent The Tree of Life Night Serum is an age-defying skin care product designed to deliver beauty sleep in a bottle. The serum is formulated with retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to diminish the appearance of fine lines, brighten dark spots, and deeply hydrate the skin. This product is specifically made for all skin types and tones, and is cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. To use, the product should be applied up to twice per week on clean, dry skin. Three to five drops should be used on the face, neck, and decolletage before following with a moisturizer for maximum results. Tree of Life is all about providing effective, attainable skincare that customers can feel good about with quality at the core. The Tree of Life Night Serum is your best overall choice if you’re looking for an age-defying product with natural ingredients.

2 Elizabeth Arden Night Serum Pros Three pack sizes to choose from

Contains no harmful chemicals

Helps boost collagen production Cons May feel slightly oily or slick Introducing the Elizabeth Arden Retinol Night Serum — the ultimate solution for smoothing out lines and wrinkles on your face and neck. This innovative product utilizes retinol to boost collagen production and restores elasticity and skin tone. Plus, it comes in biodegradable, single-dose capsules made with 100% vegetable and mineral-based materials. These natural ingredients not only make this serum more effective but also a more sustainable option. Using this night serum is easy, simply apply it at night after cleansing and before moisturizing. These capsules are available in three different pack sizes and can be paired with other products, like advanced ceramide for nourishment or hyaluronic acid for plumping.

3 GLITCH Night Serum Pros Suitable for sensitive skin

Made with all-natural ingredients

Eco-friendly serum for a great value Cons Some dislike its feeling on the skin The GLITCH Facial Moisturizer Night Serum is an innovative, one-step solution that combines the benefits of a serum and a moisturizer, bringing you the best of both worlds. Formulated with key ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin A, and pink rock rose, it provides long-term hydration and reduces redness. Not only is it effective, but it is also certified by Leaping Bunny and The Vegan Society for being free of parabens, dyes, fragrances, phthalates, alcohol, and silicone. Additionally, it contains no animal products or byproducts, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To use it, simply apply two to three pumps to clean the skin every evening in circular upwards motions until absorbed. The velvety formula penetrates deeply and imparts a soft feeling to the skin while effectively delivering many beneficial ingredients. What’s more, its recyclable packaging is also great for the environment. So, if you’re looking for a skincare solution that provides hydration, is eco-friendly, and also provides value for money, this is a great choice.

4 Neutrogena Night Serum Pros Moisturizes skin without feeling oily or heavy

Softens and hydrates dry, sensitive skin

Seamlessly melts into the skin Cons Fragrance is too strong for some The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Serum is the perfect solution for anyone looking to give their skin a revitalizing boost overnight. This concentrated, multi-restorative serum is packed with purified hyaluronic acid and supercharged antioxidants to provide three times the hydration of other moisturizers. It melts into the skin on application, hydrating deep beneath the surface and leaving you with smooth and supple skin by morning. This night serum is suitable for all skin types, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, oil-free, and alcohol-free. Simply apply the serum generously to your face and neck before bedtime as part of your daily skincare routine; with consistent use, you’ll notice your skin becoming significantly softer and more supple in just a few days.

5 L’Oreal Paris Night Serum Pros Stimulates production of new blood vessels

Leaves no residue and absorbs quickly

High-potency retinol at a reasonable price Cons Continuous usage required to maintain benefits The L’Oreal Paris Retinol Night Serum is the ultimate skincare solution, with 0.3% pure retinol as its main ingredient. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin for a soothing effect, and it’s free of artificial fragrances, silicone, and parabens. As a result, this moisturizer helps maintain the firmness and brightness of your skin for a more radiant appearance. What sets this serum apart is that, unlike some serums which can lose their potency over time when exposed to air and light, this serum stays stable for optimal efficacy. When using it, it’s best to introduce the serum into your skincare routine gradually to allow your skin to adjust — and don’t forget to use sunscreen in the morning after application!