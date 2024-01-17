Waterproof Eye Pencils: A Buying Guide Finding the perfect waterproof eye pencil can be a daunting task, given the plethora of options available in the market. However, with a little knowledge and guidance, you can navigate through the products and find a waterproof eye pencil that works best for you. This comprehensive guide is aimed at helping you understand what to look for while buying a waterproof eye pencil. So, let's dive in.

Longevity The first and most important attribute of a waterproof eye pencil is its staying power. The whole point of investing in a waterproof eye pencil is to ensure that your makeup remains intact irrespective of sweat, tears, or humidity. Look for a product that promises at least 12-24 hours of stay. Reading reviews and product descriptions, can give you a better understanding of the pencil's longevity.

Smudge-Proof Another critical feature to consider is the smudge-proof quality of the eye pencil. The best waterproof eye pencil should have a non-transferable formula, meaning it should not smudge or smear throughout the day. The last thing you want is to spend time perfecting your eye makeup, only to have it smudge within a few hours. When shopping, look for terms like "smudge-proof," "smear-resistant," or "non-transferable" in the product description.

Pigmentation Pigmentation refers to how rich and vibrant the color of the eye pencil is. A good waterproof eye pencil should have high pigmentation, so it delivers intense color in a single swipe. This ensures that you don't have to keep applying layers to achieve the desired shade. Some waterproof eye pencils also come in a variety of colors, allowing you to experiment with different looks.

Application The best waterproof eye pencil should glide smoothly on your eyelid or waterline without tugging or pulling. Look for a formula that is creamy or gel-based as these tend to be more comfortable to apply. Additionally, a thin, precise tip can make the application process easier, especially for creating detailed looks like winged eyeliner or cat eyes.

Skin Compatibility A great waterproof eye pencil should not only look good but also feel good. It should be ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. If you have sensitive skin, look for a hypoallergenic eye pencil. It's also worth considering a product that is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, which can cause skin irritation.