Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Davines NOUNOU Shampoo Review

Author photo
Written by Ashley Neese

If you’ve had your hair bleached, permed, or relaxed, you know how damaging these treatments can leave your hair dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. So how do you keep your hair healthy and hydrated? With the right products, of course. And the Davines Hydrating Deep Shampoo is one of the finest shampoos for bleached, permed, or relaxed hair. In this post, we’ll review the Davines Hydrating Deep Shampoo and discuss why it’s one of the best products to repair, hydrate, and protect your locks. We’ll also discuss how it works, how to use it, and how to get the most out of this excellent shampoo. Read on to learn more about this top-rated deep-conditioning shampoo!

Hydrating Shampoo: A Buyer's Guide

Choosing a deep hydrating shampoo for bleached, permed, relaxed, and damaged hair can be tricky, given the wide variety of products on the market. To help you narrow your choices and make an informed selection, here are several key product features to consider when shopping for hydrating deep shampoo for this hair type.

Sulfate-free Formula

Look for shampoos labeled as “sulfate-free” when shopping for a shampoo. Sulfates are a class of detergents that can be too harsh for hair that has been bleached, permed, relaxed, or otherwise damaged. While sulfates are effective cleansers, they can strip the moisture from the hair and scalp, resulting in dryness and split ends over time. By opting for a sulfate-free formula, you can ensure that the shampoo is gentle on your hair while providing effective cleansing.

Moisturizing/Hydrating Ingredients

The right hydrating shampoo should contain natural ingredients known to moisturize and hydrate the hair, such as shea butter, coconut, and argan. These ingredients help seal in moisture so that the hair stays hydrated even after multiple washes. Additionally, oils like these provide additional nourishment to the scalp to promote healthy hair growth and protect it from damage.

Nourishing/Restorative Properties

In addition to oils, look for shampoos that contain natural vitamins, proteins, and amino acids. These nutrients strengthen the hair from root to tip, promoting shine and elasticity. Additionally, nourishing ingredients offer additional benefits such as protection from heat styling tools and free radical damage.

Gentle Cleansing Action

Finding a shampoo that effectively cleanses without stripping away the natural oils that keep the scalp and hair nourished is essential. Choose a milder cleansing formula with low lather, if possible, to avoid overstepping the oils while still getting rid of dirt and debris.

Free from Harsh Chemicals

Unfortunately, many commercial shampoos contain harsh chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and petrochemicals, which can cause further damage to already weakened strands. Opt for a sulfate-free and chemical-free formula to keep the scalp and hair in the best condition possible.

pH Balance

Checking whether a shampoo has a low pH is important when selecting one for sensitive or damaged hair. Ideally, you want a shampoo with a pH between 5-6 so it doesn't further damage your scalp or cause irritation.

Smoothing/Detangling Properties

If you have thick or lengthy hair, finding a shampoo with detangling properties can be incredibly helpful in keeping your mane tangle-free before styling it. Look for shampoos with natural oils like jojoba oil or avocado oil, which are known to help smooth out frizz while adding some extra shine – beneficial properties when dealing with bleached, permed, relaxed, or damaged hair!

Cost

Last but not least, you'll want to consider cost when investing in a new shampoo; however, this shouldn't necessarily be your primary concern as there's no point in investing money in something that fails to deliver as expected due to poor-quality ingredients or ineffective results. Always take into account quality versus cost so that you get the most out of your purchase!

1

Davines Nounou Hydrating Shampoo

Davines NOUNOU Hydrating Shampoo
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Offers a deep cleanse
  • Lathers nicely and smells wonderful
  • Suitable for all types of hair
  • Gentle but effective

Cons

  • Expensive compared to competitors
Davines Nounou Shampoo is an excellent choice for nourishing and restoring moisture to chemically processed or dehydrated hair. The shampoo gently cleanses the hair and helps replenish it with vital nutrients to ensure healthy hair growth. It is specifically formulated to be effective for bleached, permed, relaxed, or damaged hair, ensuring it looks its best after each use. The formula is incredibly hydrating, helping maintain your hair healthy and vibrant with every wash. The non-sealed formula ensures that the ingredients used in this shampoo are fresh and revitalized. Each time you use this shampoo, you receive the same quality results. The carefully crafted formula provides a gentle yet effective deep cleanse while restoring essential nutrients and moisture to the hair. The long-lasting hydration provided with each use ensures that you will achieve beautiful, replenished hair each time you wash with this product.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Ashley Neese

Ashley Neese graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She enjoys writing about a little bit of everything. In my free time she loves to read and play with her pets.

Related reads