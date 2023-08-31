If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Davines NOUNOU Shampoo Review
If you’ve had your hair bleached, permed, or relaxed, you know how damaging these treatments can leave your hair dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. So how do you keep your hair healthy and hydrated? With the right products, of course. And the Davines Hydrating Deep Shampoo is one of the finest shampoos for bleached, permed, or relaxed hair. In this post, we’ll review the Davines Hydrating Deep Shampoo and discuss why it’s one of the best products to repair, hydrate, and protect your locks. We’ll also discuss how it works, how to use it, and how to get the most out of this excellent shampoo. Read on to learn more about this top-rated deep-conditioning shampoo!
Hydrating Shampoo: A Buyer's Guide
Choosing a deep hydrating shampoo for bleached, permed, relaxed, and damaged hair can be tricky, given the wide variety of products on the market. To help you narrow your choices and make an informed selection, here are several key product features to consider when shopping for hydrating deep shampoo for this hair type.
Sulfate-free Formula
Look for shampoos labeled as “sulfate-free” when shopping for a shampoo. Sulfates are a class of detergents that can be too harsh for hair that has been bleached, permed, relaxed, or otherwise damaged. While sulfates are effective cleansers, they can strip the moisture from the hair and scalp, resulting in dryness and split ends over time. By opting for a sulfate-free formula, you can ensure that the shampoo is gentle on your hair while providing effective cleansing.
Moisturizing/Hydrating Ingredients
The right hydrating shampoo should contain natural ingredients known to moisturize and hydrate the hair, such as shea butter, coconut, and argan. These ingredients help seal in moisture so that the hair stays hydrated even after multiple washes. Additionally, oils like these provide additional nourishment to the scalp to promote healthy hair growth and protect it from damage.
Nourishing/Restorative Properties
In addition to oils, look for shampoos that contain natural vitamins, proteins, and amino acids. These nutrients strengthen the hair from root to tip, promoting shine and elasticity. Additionally, nourishing ingredients offer additional benefits such as protection from heat styling tools and free radical damage.
Gentle Cleansing Action
Finding a shampoo that effectively cleanses without stripping away the natural oils that keep the scalp and hair nourished is essential. Choose a milder cleansing formula with low lather, if possible, to avoid overstepping the oils while still getting rid of dirt and debris.
Free from Harsh Chemicals
Unfortunately, many commercial shampoos contain harsh chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and petrochemicals, which can cause further damage to already weakened strands. Opt for a sulfate-free and chemical-free formula to keep the scalp and hair in the best condition possible.
pH Balance
Checking whether a shampoo has a low pH is important when selecting one for sensitive or damaged hair. Ideally, you want a shampoo with a pH between 5-6 so it doesn't further damage your scalp or cause irritation.
Smoothing/Detangling Properties
If you have thick or lengthy hair, finding a shampoo with detangling properties can be incredibly helpful in keeping your mane tangle-free before styling it. Look for shampoos with natural oils like jojoba oil or avocado oil, which are known to help smooth out frizz while adding some extra shine – beneficial properties when dealing with bleached, permed, relaxed, or damaged hair!
Cost
Last but not least, you'll want to consider cost when investing in a new shampoo; however, this shouldn't necessarily be your primary concern as there's no point in investing money in something that fails to deliver as expected due to poor-quality ingredients or ineffective results. Always take into account quality versus cost so that you get the most out of your purchase!
Davines Nounou Hydrating Shampoo
Pros
- Offers a deep cleanse
- Lathers nicely and smells wonderful
- Suitable for all types of hair
- Gentle but effective
Cons
- Expensive compared to competitors
