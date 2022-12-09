11 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Check Off All the Boxes

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, don’t fret — we have the solution for you! These 11 must-haves will satisfy just about anyone on your list. Happy shopping!

Vancaro Gothic Skull Sunflower Ring

Vancaro features unique, original and affordable jewelry including designer, engagement and wedding jewelry. This ring blends gothic style with skull sunflower designs. The gorgeous Round Cut White Engagement Ring is the perfect gift choice for your meaningful moments.

LATHER Spa Day Gift Set

LATHER offers synthetic fragrance-free skincare and wellness products to enhance your everyday life. This holiday season, gift the ultimate at home oasis with Spa Day, a luxurious collection of LATHER’s pampering bath, body and facial items.

Allbirds

The world’s most comfortable shoes, flats and clothing made with natural materials like merino wool and eucalyptus.



ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium

Give the gift of home comfort and energy savings. The all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium can learn and adapt to routines to help families save up to $284 on annual heating and cooling costs, without sacrificing comfort. With home energy costs expected to rise as much as $200 this winter, the award-winning Smart Thermostat Premium pays for itself. Available on ecobee.com for $249.99 Instagram: @ecobeehome

EZC Pak

With cold and flu season upon us, keep friends and family prepared this holiday by stocking them up on EZC Pak! EZC Pak is a physician formulated five-day immune support dose pack for cold and flu.

Evolve Their Dip

The perfect gift for the men in your life looking for a great tasting alternative to tobacco and nicotine.

WD® My Passport™ SSD

The WD® My Passport™ SSD is the gift that their computer or PC wants this holiday season. Featuring a bold yet sleek design, this drive delivers accelerated performance, password protection with hardware encryption and tested durability so that users can access their digital world anytime, anywhere.

Orange Clove Candle and Room Mist

Candles, bath and body products handmade by women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction. For 25 years, Thistle Farms has lit a candle as a symbol of sanctuary and hope for women facing everyday struggles. The perfect gift, your purchase helps support two free years of housing, healthcare and meaningful employment.

BlendJet 2 – The Perfect Gift

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender is perfect for smoothies, protein shakes and lattes on the go! It’s USB-C rechargeable, self-cleaning and crushes through ice and frozen fruit. Comes in 30-plus colors. Large and XL Jars are now available! Free two-day shipping and handling. Save up to 20 percent during our Holiday Sale at blendjet.com/USMag.

Quince

Meet the $50 Cashmere sweater from Quince. Made from ultra-soft, 100 percent Grade A Cashmere, this best-seller has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Shipping and returns are always free.

Beachwaver

The Glitter Beachwaver is the perfect gift for the glam-obsessed bestie on your shopping list! Check out beachwaver.com for hair styling tools, vegan and cruelty-free haircare, hair accessories and more! Use the code USWEEKLY for 20 percent off! Invented by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, the Beachwaver is an automatic rotating curling iron that has won over 50 beauty awards! If you’ve never been able to curl your hair, you NEED the Beachwaver. The best part: Beachwaver is female-founded and women-owned!