13 Ultimate Holiday Must-Haves to Gift This Holiday Season

From gifts designed to pamper and beautify, to those gifts suited for the global traveler, these essentials will delight anyone on your list. Happy holidays!

Foria Wellness

Want a gift that keeps on giving? Awaken Arousal Oil is the perfect flirty gift that keeps the pleasure coming. Foria’s award-winning, all natural & bestselling Awaken Arousal Oil is sure to please. This topical oil works with your body to enhance pleasure and sensation, and help you have bigger, better orgasms.

Coop Home Goods

Coop Home Good pillows are fully adjustable, you can add or remove fill to improve comfort. They are hypoallergenic, made out of a proprietary blend of cross-cut memory foam and microfiber fill. They offer free shipping and free returns during their 100-night trial period. 2-Packs are 10% off and 4-Packs are 15% off our regular price.

Powerstep Slippers

Treat her (or yourself!) to comfort AND relief this holiday season with PowerStep’s Archwear slippers. The comfort of a slipper with the support of PowerStep’s #1 Podiatrist recommended orthotic insoles.

CBDfx

Holiday stress is real. Whether it’s balancing budgets, juggling travel schedules, dealing with in-laws or the pressure to find the right gift, it can all become a bit much. That’s where CBD can help. Natural, vegan, and rigorously tested, CBDfx products come in a variety of formats, flavors, and effects; get 25% off your order with coupon USWEEKLY25.

Chips 3.0 Helmet Audio

Chips 3.0 are wireless speakers that fit into your ski or snowboard helmet to allow for hours of listening to music or talk time. The patented touch system is an intuitive interface to control your music or answer calls without having to remove your gloves or mittens. Use code US10 for 10% off your first order. www.outdoortech.com

Levenger

Since 1987, Levenger has been the destination for unique gifts that last a lifetime. Visit Levenger.com and enjoy 30% off your holiday gifts with code PEACE22.

WD® My Passport™ SSD

The WD® My Passport™ SSD is the gift that their computer or PC wants this holiday season. Featuring a bold yet sleek design, this drive delivers accelerated performance, password protection with hardware encryption, and tested durability so that users can access their digital world anytime, anywhere.

Square Off The Smartest Chess Board

The world’s one and only AI enabled smart chess board where chess pieces move automatically! The Square Off Grand Kingdom Set is the perfect gadget you want to buy this holiday season. Order now for Christmas and get a flat $100 off + free shipping. Use code: XMAS.

Orange Clove Candle & Room Mist

Candles, bath, and body products handmade by women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. For 25 years, Thistle Farms has lit a candle as a symbol of sanctuary and hope to light the way for the next woman to find her way home. The perfect gift, your purchase helps support two years of free housing, healthcare, and meaningful employment.

Prefilled Teeth Whitening Trays by BURST

Give a glamorously bright smile with the brand backed by 35,000-plus hygienists and dentists. Crafted with hundreds of dental professionals, these tant-tray-lizing treatments use a custom-fit feel design to dramatically whiten teeth in one week. Enamel-loving ingredients, a clean, vegan formula and 12.5 percent hydrogen peroxide create a comfortable at-home experience with next-level results.

BlendJet 2 – The Perfect Gift

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender is perfect for smoothies, protein shakes and lattes on the go! It’s USB-C rechargeable, quiet, self-cleaning, and crushes through ice and frozen fruit. Comes in 30+ colors and patterns. Plus, new Large and XL jar accessories are now available! Free 2-day shipping and handling included. Save up to 20% during our Holiday Sale at blendjet.com/USMag.

Beachwaver

The Glitter Beachwaver is the perfect gift for the glam-obsessed bestie on your shopping list! Check out beachwaver.com for hair styling tools, vegan and cruelty-free haircare, hair accessories and more! Use code USWEEKLY for 20 percent off!

Invented by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, the Beachwaver is an automatic rotating curling iron that has won over 50 beauty awards! If you’ve never been able to curl your hair, you need the Beachwaver. The best part: Beachwaver is female-founded and women-owned!

Quince

Meet the $50 Cashmere sweater from Quince. Made from ultra-soft, 100 percent Grade A Cashmere, this best-seller has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Shipping and returns are always free.