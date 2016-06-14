Lookin’ pretty! A$AP Rocky was announced as a face of Dior Homme’s fall 2016 campaign on Tuesday, June 14.

“I mean, it’s dope when you can mix it. It’s all about taking two worlds like streetwear and high-end and kind of mashing them together,” A$AP Rocky explained to WWD. “But when it comes to Dior, it’s just prestige and elegance in my opinion. It’s almost like Coco Chanel was for the lady.”

And according to Dior, it’s a tailor-made fit as well. The “L$D” rapper, 27, is recognized for his style as much as he is for his music and constantly combines high fashion with his own Harlem-rooted aesthetic. “I really like his personal style and taste. He’s a real fashion lover,” Dior Homme creative director Kris Van Assche told WWD. “He feels like fashion really influences his own work, and he has strong opinions on that.”

The Parisian house also Instagrammed the big news on June 14, describing A$AP Rocky as someone who is “embodying the empowered masculinity of today's urban dandy.”

A$AP Rocky joins filmmaker Larry Clark, actor Rod Paradot and model Dylan Roques as part of the Dior Homme family. Van Assche praised the quartet, who come from different walks of life but have a few things in common.

They are “talents that inspire me. They come from different universes and different countries,” he continued. “I also think of them as being free spirits.”

The Dope star, who dated Chanel Iman in 2013 for more than a year, has also appeared in campaigns for Salvatore Ferragamo and DKNY and collaborated with Guess Originals for a line of jeans, T-shirts and more.

“All the relationships I have are all genuine, and that’s why I don’t want to be friends with every fashion designer just because they make cool clothes,” he once told Vogue. “These are people that I look up to as mentors, and this is not me just throwing that out there. These are people that I actually take good advice from and are genuine with me.”

