Aaron Taylor-Johnson is ready to kick ass in the grooming department.

After wrapping production on his upcoming movie 28 Years Later, the 34-year-old actor decided to switch up his look and showcase a hair makeover on his Instagram Stories. “From one look…” he wrote over one photo on Thursday, August 1, “… to another.”

In the first picture, Taylor-Johnson posed in a pink button-down as he modeled his full-grown beard and long locks. The next slide, however, showed the actor taking a mirror selfie as he debuted his stubble face with freshly chopped air.

If the hair makeover wasn’t enough, fans also applauded his physique as he posed in an orange tank top and matching shorts.

“Superhero look,” one user wrote via X after seeing the transformation. Another user added, “He still hot af idc.”

The new look comes after rumors surfaced that Taylor-Johnson could step into the role of James Bond following Daniel Craig‘s exit from the franchise.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson via IG after wrapping production on ‘28 YEARS LATER.’ 📸 pic.twitter.com/V16ZoIUuyJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 1, 2024

While the actor hasn’t confirmed the rumors, he certainly didn’t knock them down during a recent interview with Esquire.

“It’s not really for me to say anything,” he told the publication in August 2023, when asked about the role. “I just focus on the things I can have my hands in right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

One thing the actor is focused on is staying in great physical shape. With help from his trainer Matt Hodges, Taylor-Johnson has been able to look and feel his best on major projects like Kraven The Hunter, Kiss Ass 2 and Bullet Train.

“You should focus on big movements that work for your body,” Hodges told Men’s Health in March when sharing his workout tips. “Not everybody can deadlift, not everybody can squat with a barbell on their back. Find a trainer who can get you to grips with really good strength training. Once you’ve done a prolonged period of strength training, you will pile on a lot of muscle.”