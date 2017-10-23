How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

As if Chrissy Teigen wasn’t going to fangirl out over Alicia Silverstone rewearing her iconic plaid outfit from Clueless!

The 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle host couldn’t contain her excitement when the actress showed up on set rocking her yellow plaid Cher Horowitz outfit that she wore in Clueless 22 years ago, and we can’t blame her for asking for a selfie!

Clueless Cast: Then & Now

“How am I supposed to sleep? I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce,” Teigen captioned a Twitter photo of herself and daughter Luna posing alongside Silverstone on Saturday, October 21.

It’s hard to believe Silverstone is 41 and still looks just as fab in the getup as she did wearing it during Clueless back in 1995, when she was only 19 years old. One secret to The Kind Life author’s youthful look and glowing complexion? She sticks to a vegan diet and all-natural beauty products.

These Are the Best Movies of the 1990s

“After I became vegan I saw the incredible full-body benefits of eating clean, nourishing food, and it didn’t take me long to realize the same goes for your skin,” she told Fox News. “It’s your largest organ! It takes in about 60 percent of what you put into it. So when you use chemicals, you may as well be eating them.”

Alicia Silverstone Poses Totally Naked for PETA

Silverstone revealed that she originally became vegan to support animals, but saw a ton of beauty and health benefits as well. “I adopted this diet for the animals, but the biggest surprise was how amazing I felt!” she added. “I ditched my asthma inhaler, stopped my weekly allergy shots, lost weight, and had a new glow from my skin and hair. I felt incredible from having more energy and balanced moods. This way of eating transformed me. Since then, I have not needed caffeine, aspirin or antibiotics.”

We’ll have what she’s having!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!