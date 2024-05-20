Francesca Bridgerton is a Pat McGrath Labs girlie.

Since Netflix’s Bridgerton season 3 premiered on Thursday, May 16, fans have been buzzing about what blush Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca in the show, was wearing via social media.

“Francesca Bridgerton tell me what highlighter you are using IMMEDIATELY and no one gets hurt!!” one fan wrote via TikTok on Sunday, May 19. “Apparently they use all Pat McGrath makeup on set 🤩,” a follower responded in the comments section. More praised the actress’ “glowing” skin, gushing that Dodd, 29, looked “like an angel.”

Earlier this month, Bridgerton’s lead makeup artist, Erika Ökvist, opened up to Glamour about the products in her makeup bag, including Pat McGrath Lab’s Pink Skin Fetish: Divine Blush and the brand’s Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm.

Related: How ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Compares to Julia Quinn’s ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton... Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington have a sweeping friends-to-lovers romance in Bridgerton season 3 — just like they do in the book. This post has spoilers for Bridgerton season 3, part 1. Colin and Penelope’s onscreen journey was adapted from Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth book in her Regency romance series about the […]

Ökvist also shared tips on how to make the blush and highlighter pop even more. “Powder where you want the contouring and not where you want to highlight. If you make that matte, then the highlight that you put above it is going to stand out more,” she told Glamour.

To prep the actors’ skin, she uses “up to four” primers to ensure their makeup lasts all day. Ökvist also tries not to repeat “any looks” — hair or makeup. “Every time you see a lady, she will have a new hairstyle and new makeup, which is super exciting both for us and for the fans,” she explained. “I think that’s part of the lush experience of seeing this show and also for the people who really love makeup.”

Related: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Clip Shows Anthony and Kate as in Love as Ever Following Anthony and Kate’s epic slow burn romance on season 2 of Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope are now next in line. According to the Julia Quinn books that inspired the hit Netflix series, the second eldest Bridgerton brother would be up next, but in May 2022, Nicola Coughlan confirmed that the romance in the fourth […]

McGrath, 53, proved to be a huge fan of the series when she released her Bridgerton-inspired Blushing Delights palette in March 2022. The makeup features three shimmery pink shades and one gold highlighter. Retailing for $54 at PatMcGrath.com, the blush is “curated to achieve divine Regency-meets-modern lustre.”