Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman knows the power of a comfortable basics like a one-piece bodysuit. And she also knows the responsibility that comes with being an inspiration for women and aspiring athletes. After all, the gymnast is an #AerieREAL Role Model, dedicated to helping others find the strength to “speak their truth.”

Raisman became an Aerie Role Model in 2018, the same year she bravely testified against Larry Nassar for sexual abuse and watched him be sentenced to jail. In 2019, she launched her own collection with the brand (It’s still available!). And 15 percent of the proceeds go towards Flip the Switch, a nonprofit devoted to preventing children from sexual abuse.

Us sat down with the 25-year-old at a press event in New York City on Thursday, January 23 to chat about her new Aerie campaign, style tips and favorites from the brand. Wearing a fabulous Venetian-patterned pink-toned pantsuit, the brunette beauty kicked off her shoes and unbuttoned her pants since it was after lunch and because, well, relatable.

Underneath the head-turning pantsuit, she wore an affordable yet chic turtleneck. “Today I’m wearing a nice suit, but then I have a black turtleneck from Aerie underneath,” explained the Aerie role model. “I’m into the look of pairing a nice pair of pants or skirt with an effortless T-shirt or sweater.”

In addition to all of the cozy new clothes Aerie’s launching for the warmer months, it’s also unveiling the Spring 2020 campaign, focused on “a year of change.” As part of it, Aerie’s welcoming eight new role models into the core group of changemakers: actress Lana Condor, actor and writer Beanie Feldstein, actor and writer Hari Nef, Tony award winning actress Ali Stroker, sustainability activist Manuela Barón, founder of Smile On Me Dre Thomas, DJ and wellness advocate Tiff McFierce and scientist and CEO Keiana Cavéas.

In 2020, Raisman revealed that her top priority is to work on her happiness and growth. “My goal is to continue working on myself because it’s important as part of this campaign and we’re encouraging people to make change,” explained the star. “By taking care of myself, I can do a better job of being the best role model that I can be.”

A major piece of the new campaign is that Aerie is investing $400,000 in grants for Aerie lovers who are devoted to making the world a better place, just like Aerie’s lineup of role models. The brand is giving away 20 20,000 grants to community members with a passion for change.

To enter the AerieREAL Change Initiative sweepstakes, head to ae.com and be sure to submit all of the requirements by February 23, 2020

“The most important thing is that everyone can make change and there are so many places in the world in need of help,” said Raisman, in regards to the brand’s exciting new initiative. “If you’re passionate about something, it’s all about encouraging people to do something bigger than themselves.”