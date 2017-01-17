Nice day for a white wedding? Not if Amanda Seyfried's the bride! The pregnant actress said that if there's one thing she won't be wearing at her wedding to fiancé Thomas Sadoski, it's the traditional snow-white gown.

"I don't want to be the center of attention," Seyfried, 31, told Vogue Australia for a spread featured inside the February 2017 issue. "I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I've played a bride a billion times."

The Ted 2 actress added, "I got married so many times in my life — on screen!" (And indeed, she has, in Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables and The Big Wedding, to name a few.) "I don't want a white dress! I've worn so many of them. You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment."

But don't let that make you think Seyfried isn't pumped to walk down the aisle. "I've never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready," she told the mag.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Seyfried and the Newsroom star Sadoski, 40, were engaged in September, one year after the pair starred in the Off Broadway play The Way We Get By. Two months later, the pair confirmed that they were expecting their first child, due later this year.

