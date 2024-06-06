Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Andie MacDowell is known for waking the runways for Yves Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein in the late ’80s and early ’90s. You probably also recognize her from the film Sex, Lies and Videotape, and at 66 years old, the model and actress hasn’t slowed down. But today, it’s her off-duty look that has Us capacitated. Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival, MacDowell was spotted in a casual yet chic $88 coquette white top from Everlane, relaxed linen pants and silver slip-on shoes, creating a simple Parisian summer look we have to add to our wardrobes ASAP.

As MacDowell’s actual white top is on the pricier side, we did some digging and found a similar pick that costs only $30 at Amazon!

The coquette aesthetic is one of 2024’s most popular trends. The Oxford Language definition means “a woman who flirts.” Expect to see flirty details like lace, bows, ties and puff sleeves on these pieces. And thanks to TikTok popularizing them, these tops are selling like crazy across multiple retailers.

The Mangmao Tie Front Top looks more expensive than it is, featuring coquette details like puff sleeves and ties that line the top. It’s available in 14 colors and prints, making it perfect for any occasion. It also has a longer length instead of a cropped fit — it hits right at the waist line for a sophisticated finish. Pair with wide-leg jeans or high-waisted shorts. You can also take a cue from MacDowell and wear the top with a lightweight pair of linen pants.

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the top over the past month, and many praise its “perfect” fit. “This top is PERFECT for summer,” one reviewer said. “Fits true to size and is flatters so many body types. I will admit the shipping took a while, but once I got this top, I fell in love.”

Liking this look for hoping for a slightly different style? Check out more similar styles we spotted on Amazon below!

