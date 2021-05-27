Ariana Grande Covered Up Her Arm Tattoos for Her Wedding Day: Photos

Ariana Grande graced Us with her gorgeous wedding photos on Wednesday, May 26 — and while there’s much to obsess over (read: dress, hair, jewelry), there were a few details that were MIA.

The 27-year-old pop star’s arm ink was covered up. Typically, Grande has two butterflies on her upper left arm, a Pokémon Eevee tattoo on her left bicep, the phrase “let’s sing” written in Japanese above her elbow, “baby” on the back of her arm and a Spirited Away character, which is also her largest design, on full display.

But, after dissecting every angle, zooming in on each photo and scouring the Twitterverse, it’s pretty clear that the “7 Rings” singer decided to hide her arm ink for her walk down the aisle, which took place in a “small and intimate” ceremony at her home in Montecito, Us Weekly confirmed.

While Grande effectively disguised her arm ink, she did put her other tattoos on full display. In a close up shot of her wedding glam, the singer gazes over her back, showing off her back tattoo — an upside down quote from The Truman Show.

She kept her many dainty and delicate hand tattoos fully visible, including her “Honest To God, Knock Me Out” acronym, heart designs, moon and stars tattoo and the phrase “Baby Doll.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer’s pictures also prove she left the crescent moon ink on her neck and a handful of designs around her ears visible.

Chances are the star simply hid her ink will some full coverage concealer or a damn good foundation, with a little help from makeup artist Ash Kholm, who was responsible for Grande’s gorgeous glam.

When it came to the singer’s wedding makeup, Kholm, who also works with the Kardashians, kept Grande’s skin looking luminous, without going too glowy.

Most of the focus was on the eyes, as she gave her soft, smoky brown shadow, false lashes and sculpted brows. The look was topped off with a nude lip.

As for her hair? Grande tapped hairstylist Josh Liu, who created a modified version of the star’s iconic ponytail. He styled her locks in a half-up, half-down ‘do, complete with loose waves and a stunning tulle veil with a silk bow at the top.

Of course, we must mention Grande’s custom Vera Wang gown, which oozed elegance. The dress features an empire waist and structured neckline, as well as a plunging neckline.