Artist Beau Dunn has a real following in Hollywood and it’s easy to see why. The 31-year-old is known for creating quirky plays on pop culture like the Barbie photographs and neon “Plastic” sculpture hanging in Kylie Jenner’s luxe glam room and the “Need Money for Birkin” neon sculpture in Kris Jenner’s Hermès Birkin closet.

And she sat down with Stylish at the Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Heaven Gala in L.A. before accepting the Spirit Award for her charity work at the fancy fete.

When it comes to why the Jenner ladies love collecting her artwork, Dunn thinks it’s all about the lightheartedness of her pieces. “I think it’s fun and it’s playful. I grew up in L.A and I create a fun spin on it and poke fun of myself and others,” she said.

“Supporters like Kris and Kylie get it and they’re poking fun at themselves too. They love the Barbies and the fact that it’s fun, playful and girly,” she told Stylish. “Those are the types of people who usually buy my art!”

And if you can’t snag a piece of Dunn’s work for your home, the artist has ventured out into the world of women’s, men’s and pet clothing and accessories with her line Beau’s Babes, which has been seen on everyone from Arielle Kebbel to Lily Collins to Torrey DeVitto and The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni.

As for the style trends Dunn predicts we’ll see more of in 2019? “I have been loving a ‘70s vibe recently, but I think we’re going to see spring colors pop up and hopefully some glitter because I’m really liking glitter right now,” she revealed.

