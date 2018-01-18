Is there a point to rocking a high pony if it doesn’t have bounce? We dare say not. But, luckilly for Us, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan shared how she created the amazing curly ponytail on her client, Ashley Graham, for her appearance on the Steve Harvey Show on Wednesday, January 17. The secret wasn’t what we expected — teasing wasn’t behind this volume. It was mousse.

Here are Marjan’s steps: Start by prepping damp hair with Christophe Robin Paris Volumizing Mousse (this is what will give your curls elasticity and hold) and blow dry with the ghd Air Dryer. Then apply Fatboy Hair Water Wax to the root and brush the top half into a high ponytail. Spray a Wetbrush with Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray and smooth the strands before securing with a Blax hair elastic. Then, repeat the same steps with the bottom section of hair and secure with a bungee hair elastic. Tip: they have stronger hold than a regular hair elastic so your locks will stay put all day.

And now for the curls: spray the entire length of the ponytail with more hairspray before curling with the ghd Classic Curl Iron. The finishing touch: spray a toothbrush with more hairspray to brush down frizz and flyaways.

Not starting from scratch? No problem, check out how Justine styles Khloe Kardashian’s second day hair here! Or if you want to wear your hair up in a braid, see how she creates easy braided ponytails for the momma-to-be! And if you need more ponytail inspiration, check out these six styles from stars like Jennifer Lopez and Tracee Ellis Ross. Just wait until you see Sienna Miller’s!

