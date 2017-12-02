Ashley Johnson: What’s in My Bag?

Ashley Johnson is always on her best game. Inside her Patagonia backpack is “a Nintendo Switch that I’m obsessed with,” says the star of NBC’s Blindspot. “I play Zelda and, obviously, Mario Kart. I have matches with my friends. It’s a fun way to stay connected!”

Jaimie Alexander: What’s In My Bag?

The bicoastal actress, 34, challenges Us Weekly with more.

Super Reads

“Right now, I have the Saga, Punisher and Bitch Planet comics. I still have comics at my store in L.A. The stack is usually hefty because I don’t get to pick them up.”

Music to Her Ears

“Audrey Esparza, who’s also on the show, got me Master & Dynamic headphones as a gift. They’re so cool and retro-looking, and the sound is great.”

TV Shows Gone Too Soon!

Band of Bling

“I carry little gold, ­stackable rings from ­Catbird. They’re beautiful. I’ve been buying their stuff for years.”

Tastes Gourd

“I have a lot of chocolate! And pumpkin-shaped Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. Why are the pumpkin shapes so good?”

TV’s Most Shocking Deaths: Major On-Screen Moments From Television Shows

Virtual Reality

“My house keys are on a chain from my Dungeons & Dragons group. It means a lot to me. I’ve been playing with them for five years. We’re a family and live in this alternate universe. It’s nuts!”

What else is inside Johnson’s bag? A Matt & Nat “Verso” wallet in rose; a black iPhone 7 Plus in a clear case; an iPad in a KHOMO green case; a Patagonia Black Hole Cube; a Delfonics pouch from Need Supply; Juliette Laloe rings; an RMS Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation compact; an Olio e Osso Lip & Cheek Balm in No. 2; a Beautycounter Protect Stick Sunscreen; Pratima Neem Rose Face Sunscreen; an RMS Luminizer X Quad; an Ilia illuminator in Polka Dots and Moonbeams; a May Lindstrom The Magic Garden Face Toner; a May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon Face Balm; an Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil; Beautycounter lipsticks in Rose and Plum; The Story of the Lost Child by Elena Ferrante; a MetroCard; a Milk Bar punch card; a AAA card; Coco Floss in mint; a black Moleskin notebook; a Blindspot script; a multipurpose Gerber knife and some cash.

Blindspot airs Fridays, 8 p.m. ET, on NBC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!