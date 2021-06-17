Katie Thurston Has the Ultimate Clap Back for Her Fashion Critics

Katie Thurston is standing by her side part and her flannels. The Bachelorette clapped back at fashion critics that have been sliding into her DMs, stating that she’s prepared to delete anyone who feels the need to comment on her appearance.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself,” the 30-year-old reality star said via a Wednesday, June 16, Instagram Stories. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you.”

The bank marketing manager, who first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, is aware the messages aren’t malicious, but she’s still over the constant stream of constructive criticism.

“I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, god damn,” she admitted to her 667,000 followers.

At the end of the day, Thurston isn’t trying to be someone she’s not just for television. In fact, she’s very upfront about the fact that she’s just “your basic f—king girl who somehow become a Bachelorette.”

She even went on to make a very poignant analogy. “But you know, I’ve said it before, and I’m gonna say it again: It’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside. And that’s what I am — a f—king gift. So this doesn’t matter,” she said, pointing to her clothing.

Tap through to the next slide and Thurston is pulling out her receipts. “Hey love u girlie ur gorgeous but the side part,” one person DM’d her, adding the cringe emoji.

Taking the comment in stride, the sex-positive leading lady replied: “Thank you for your feedback.”

Thurston’s head-on, no BS approach on social media is similar to how she’s handled herself on the show. And the dealing with the drama.

“[You have to] hit it head-on,” Adams, 30, exclusively told Us about how the tension between Cody and Aaron, who accused each other of being there for the wrong reasons, on Monday’s episode. “If you don’t feel like, you know, guys are putting their best foot forward and then the behind-the-scenes things are being said, hit it head-on and deal with it right at the beginning. Because you don’t want [it to be] four weeks in when all these other guys had gone home and you’re still dealing with this issue. Do it as soon as you can and get the guys that are really there for the right reasons to be there.”

Bristowe, for her part, was impressed by how swiftly Thurston handled the tension.

“I think that’s what we’ve seen through so many years is it’s always a he-said, she-said game of telephone,” the 35-year-old podcast host told Us. “And I think that’s what’s nice about Katie is that she did take that advice and she did address it. And it wasn’t like, ‘Well, let me have a conversation with this person.’ Like, go straight to the source and let’s figure this out. We’ve got love to find.”