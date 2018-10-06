Barbara Corcoran: What’s in My Bag?

Barbara Corcoran has one rule before bed: “I don’t touch my iPhone,” the investor on ABC’s Shark Tank tells Us. “If I look at one text, I’ll go down the rabbit hole.” So her a.m. wakeup call comes from a ringing Braun alarm clock. “I have it no matter where I am,” she says.

Corcoran, 69, wed to Bill Higgins, flies through the rest of her sack for Us.

Reading the Future

“I have a tarot card deck to make friends and entertain. At a Shark Tank closing party, I read everyone’s tarot cards.”

Words with Friends

“There is always someone who wants to play a game of Scrabble. I have a portable set.”

“Flyne” Dining

“I’m too cheap to buy business class flights. So when I eat, I put my placemat and a starched napkin down, and it feels like business class.”

Pucker Up

“I’ve been wearing the same lipstick for a year and a half: Tom Ford’s Casablanca. It makes my teeth look white!”

Fountain of Youth

“I carry one tampon — but only to make me feel young.”

Self-Esteam

“If I had to pick up one thing and run, it would be my Esteam pink travel steamer. I never have to worry about wrinkling stuff!”

What else is inside her Tumi backpack? A 12-foot iPhone charger cord; Bose headphones; a Kindle in a bright blue case; green flip-flops; a pair of Grace and Lace Perfect Fit leggings; blue Aviator sunglasses; a Bandolier leather case for her iPhone; a yellow Dolce & Gabbana wallet; a Bobbi Brown sunblock; Systane eye drops; a black Pilot Precise Tip pen; an issue of Dwell magazine; yellow Post-Its; a Hermes Ulysses Mini Notebook Cover in trench; a bag of Pipcorn Truffle flavored popcorn; two NYC Ferry tickets; a Visa and an Amex.

Season 10 of Shark Tank premieres on ABC October 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

