We've seen beauty bloggers define their abs, amplify their cleavage and even elongate the backs of their necks using contouring tricks, but it apparently doesn't stop there.

Makeup by Meri, with nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, posted a how-to clip on April 3, explaining a creative new method of contouring.

"Inspired by the Anatomy of the Human body book of my son💋💕😍 ," Meri writes.

She paints a woman's legs in a pattern that resembles muscles and ligaments using MAC primer, Estée Lauder bronzer and a cream contouring kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The end result? Subtle slimming and calf definition. "Should we add this to the routine?" one fan wrote to a friend, while another said, "Stop going to the gym and just start doing this everyday."

But not everyone saw the difference. "They look the same to me but apparently this is now a thing," one commenter noted.

What do you think of leg contouring?

