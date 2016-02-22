https://www.instagram.com/p/BB_Hxg1nTeu/

She did it! After telling Us Weekly that she was ready to try yet another hair color, natural blonde and signature redhead Bella Thorne debuted brunette tresses via Instagram on Friday, February 19.

The Scream: The TV Series actress, 18, captioned the snap, which showed off her milk chocolate shade with blonde highlights, "Bye bye strawberry 🙂 hello brownie."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Makeovers

Of course, it's no surprise that Thorne, who's dating Gregg Sulkin, decided to take the plunge. "I'm naturally blonde, but I feel at home when I'm a redhead. But I might go brown!" the Disney Channel alum told Us at the Miss Me clothing launch in L.A. on February 3. "Just — why not? I don't know, I just feel like brown!"

Little selfie for #selfiesunday #seniorsunday #makeawish A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 21, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

PHOTOS: Bella Thorne Dishes on Her Ever-Changing Hair Color

Despite her laid-back attitude, the actress also told Us that she's serious when it comes to her hair's health. "I had to go blonde again [because I was reshooting a film], but now I'm doing reshoots on another movie that's about to come out and I'm fire-engine red," she explained. "I was like, 'I just dyed my hair. I don't know what to tell you, but I can't go that color again because my hair will actually fall out. It'll just be on the floor!'"

What do you think of Thorne's hair makeover? Tweet with @UsWeekly using the hashtag #stylebyUs!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!