Beyonce’s New Sneakers Are Made From Stingray and Anaconda

Here's a preview of PMK’s bespoke sneaker wedge for Beyoncé. The custom footwear design house Perfectly Made Kicks has taken one of the pop star's favorite shoe styles, the Isabel Marant sneaker wedge, and recreated it in a luxurious Bey-approved style.

Similar to customizing a tailored suit, the folks at PMK are masters at taking iconic shoes and reassembling them with the most creative materials a client can think of. Named "The King Bey," the white-and-gold wedges are composed of a range of exotic skins including stingray, ostrich, calf hair, crocodile, and anaconda. Take a close-up look at the stylish kicks here, first.

For pricing and ordering information, visit pmkcustoms.com.

