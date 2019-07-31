



Billie Eilish just experienced our worst nail nightmare. The “Bad Guy” singer accidentally ripped off half of her fingernail, consequently looking like she just stepped out of a horror movie. This definitely wasn’t the type of nail content we were searching for.

The singer posted a series of photos documenting the gruesome situation to her Instagram story on July 30 — giving her 33.2 million followers zero warning before doing so. Seems she accidentally ripped off one of her super long acrylics and took a big portion of her real nail along with it. The result was a bloody nub of a nail that was definitely deserving of quality medical attention.

She captioned her Instagram photo: “OK now it’s REALLY enough with the nails.”

Just last week on July 24, the singer had another acrylic accident! Eilish accidentally stabbed her hand with those same bright-green weapon-like acrylics, leaving bloody hole in the center of her palm. Naturally, she posted this on Instagram too and captioned it, “Okay enough with the nails. That sh*t is literally a hole.”

Now that one of her fingernails is officially down for the count, Eilish will most likely be forced to part with her extra-long talons. Will this be the end of those signature long acrylics, or is this just the beginning of shorter, more natural-looking nails? While we wait to find out, we wish her a speedy recovery.

