Throughout the 13 years in the royal spotlight, Princess Kate Middleton has made perfectly blown-out hair, polished yet pared-back makeup and preternaturally smooth skin part of her beauty signature.

While reports have circulated around everything from the exact price of her haircut to the precise color of lip gloss she’s been seen reaching for at public appearances, perhaps the most widely talked-about item in her beauty regime is one that she’s reportedly been openly recommending to her inner circle, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In case you missed it, it’s this under-$100 bottle of Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, which presents itself as an organic alternative to Botox, hence its nickname, “Botox in a bottle.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, 42, is said to be a longtime fan of the serum, and according to a 2016 statement from Obama’s makeup artist Carl Ray, Kate once recommended it to Michelle, who has been using it ever since. “The effects are unbelievable,” Ray added at the time.

Related: What Is Princess Kate Middleton Really Like? Brother James Tells Us All In November 2010, the day before her engagement to Prince William was announced, Princess Kate Middleton sat in a corner at The Old Boot pub near her childhood home in Bucklebury with her sister, Pippa, and her brother, James. According to James’ new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, the close-knit siblings […]

According to the brand, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are also devoted fans of the anti-aging formula.

The gel relies on spilanthol, a local anesthetic extracted from the paracress plant. According to a small study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science, spilanthol rapidly relaxes muscles similarly to Botox, creating a “noticeable reduction” in fine lines and creases within one hour, with visible results lasting up to 24 hours.

The vegan and cruelty-free plant-based product is free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, fragrances and GMOs, ensuring it’s a noon-toxin addition to one’s beauty shelf. However, it does pack hyaluronic acid and imperata cylindriv (a.k.a. blady grass), which help plump and hydrate the skin.

Touted as a natural alternative to Botox, the Biotulin serum is thought to “diminish fine lines caused by facial expressions” and “mimic the effects of Botox without the need for injections.”

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

And considering Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel is currently on sale at Amazon for $49, you needn’t be a royal (or a first lady) to care for your skin like one.