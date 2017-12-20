All we want for Christmas is a trendy wardrobe! Lucky for Us, Carson Kressley stopped by our studio to reveal the hottest holiday trends to rock at all your parties this season. Watch the video to see how to upgrade your winter wardrobe with trends like velvet and faux fur!

The Secret To Dressing Festive Without Breaking the Bank

“I always tell people don’t buy the red and green light-up sweater. Please don’t do that, okay. I will find you,” The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum, 48, warned Us. Instead of splurging on seasonal items that you’ll wear once, find items that you can accessorize a basic black dress with. “Everybody is super busy during the holidays. Everybody has invites to lots of parties. It would be fun to go out and buy a head to toe new outfit for each one, but January would not be fun when your credit card bills come in!”

A New Way to Spiff Up Your LBD

Us Weekly host Christina Garibaldi donned a little black dress that Kressley dressed up with a lace, metallic cape. “We want to add a little touch of glamour so we added this little topper. These are little capes. This is lace with kind of a gold treatment on it. Look for those metallics,” the fashion guru advised.

Velvet is Back

Kressley styled staff editor Jamie Blynn in a velvet smoking jacket. The fashion guru told Us, “Velvet is such a great look for holiday. It has the satin details on the collar and the belt. [I] added a velvet clutch as well with a little pattern – floral. It looks like holiday, but you can also use it throughout the year, so again, you’re not spending money on things.”

The Heel to Pick For Comfort

These boots were made for walking! Wide block heels are in and lucky for Us, they’re super comfortable. He styled staff writer Cristina Gibson in a dramatic over-the-knee black boot from Marshalls for under $50. “You could probably even go jogging in those!” He finished out her look with a faux fur cropped jacket: “It’s so fun. That’s just a party,” the fashion guru told Us.

How To Go Boho For Holiday

Not all holiday parties require a dress! Kressley paired dark denim jeans with an embroidered jacket on executive producer Mandie DeCamp. “It has a real worldly feel with all the embellishment. But you get that metallic shine.” He recommends pairing formal with casual for a bohemian holiday feel. “The way we’ve done it here is with a jean. I like to break it up, the glamour of this with something a little more rugged like the denim.” He rounded out the look with a pair of metallic mules – another comfortable holiday shoe option.



