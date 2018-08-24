Catt Sadler is a woman of many talents — she’s chic, smart and 88— best of all 88— she supports other women. And now, she’s merging her fashion sense and her feminism in a super cool way: with a partnership with Lord & Taylor as their first-ever resident style expert that includes a curated shop launching on Sunday, August 26, a.k.a, Women’s Equality Day. Naturally, Sadler is thoroughly excited about the new chapter and she sat down with Us to talk all about it , as well as shed some light on her fall fashion tips too!

On her new role as Lord & Taylor resident style expert, Sadler has this to say: “The merging of fashion and women’s equality is phenomenal. I curated my own shop and I found a lot of fall pieces that are online. People can go and shop in store or online. But it is also in tandem with Women’s Equality Day, which is Sunday, August 26th. They’re a store and a brand that really embodies empowering women and they have the same kind of belief system I have, so of course, it was a no-brainer for me.”

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

So what can you look forward to in fall fashion according to Catt? Well, the neon trend espoused by Kim Kardashian isn’t going away anytime soon, according to the style expert. “Neon’s in,” explains Sadler, “I feel like this fall isn’t as expected. As a rule just gravitate to what you really like and love. I’ll be wearing a coat in 90 degree weather in L.A., but I will look good.”

But that’s not the only sage fashion advice that Sadler had to offer. “At the end of the day this is always my biggest fashion tip: if you hesitate when you look in the mirror and there’s something off listen to that instinct because you’ll regret it later.”

For more on Sadler’s partnership with Lord & Taylor, her thoughts on empowering women and her fall fashion picks, watch the interview here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!