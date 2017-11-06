Wondering how to get Hailee Steinfeld’s killer eyebrows? Benefit’s Jared Bailey stopped by to show Stylish the best brow trends to follow this fall and exactly how to get them.

To get Steinfeld’s “soft focus brow,” it’s all about using a lighter powder at the front of your arch and a darker one towards the end. On video correspondent Christina Garibaldi, Bailey used Benefit’s Foolproof Brow Powder ($24) to define her eyebrows and applied the deeper shade from her arch to the end of the brow. Pro tip: use a spoolie to blend after you’ve applied both powders!

On Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg, Bailey used Hailey Baldwin as inspiration to create a “smoky brow,” which goes from darkest to lightest. He recommends using a waxy pencil, such as Benefit’s Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil ($24), along the bottom of the brows to get a base. Next, blend upward with a hard angled brush to distribute the color throughout.

Bailey also weighed on eyebrow trends you shouldn’t try. On the nixed list? Bleaching your arches. “Brows give your face structure,” he explained. “If you want people to pay attention to your eyes, you need brows to frame those eyes.” He also warns that without that “frame,” people will be focused on your nose instead! Also to avoid? Super sharp defined brows that look unnatural and the feather eyebrow trend that involves parting your brows that’s been taking over Instagram.

“If you’re going to have a part, keep it on the hair up top, not the hair downstairs,” Bailey advised.

