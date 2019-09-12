



Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury has a knack for dropping game-changing products when we least expect it. For the past three years, the beauty guru has surprised fans with a limited-edition 12-pan eyeshadow palette that’s available to purchase for only 24 hours — or until it sells out completely.

As of today, Thursday, September 12 at 4 a.m. EST, you could be one of the first to shop the exclusive Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Palette for $75 on CharlotteTilbury.com. But keep in mind that the palette will definitely sell out within the tiny timeframe, so act quickly if you want one in your life.

The pretty new palette is inspired by the mesmerizing colors of the galaxy and like all of Charlotte Tilbury products, it’s designed to make you glow. Housed inside of a luxe-looking navy blue and silver glitter case, the inside contains the essentials to create four eye makeup looks: Happy Glow (glimmering golds), Love Glow (shimmery rose-toned hues), Dream Glow (bronze and emerald shades) and Seduce Glow (smoky eye essentials).

For some background, the brand launched its first Instant Eye Palette in 2017 to help makeup lovers create a range of day-to-night looks. That palette sold out in hours and inspired the launch of the berry-toned version, which had yet another surprise launch in 2018. It garnered a waitlist of over 40,000 shoppers by the end of the sale — casual!

Rumor has it that the palette might come back around the holidays for those who missed out the first time, but the brand was unable to confirm if that will actually happen.

If you’re surprisingly not in need of the glam palette, feast your eyes on the “new arrivals” section of the site for some other must-haves for fall from the brand. Another one to keep in mind is the brand new Airbrush Flawless Foundation, which stays all day, blurs pores and has added skin care benefits, too!

