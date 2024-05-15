Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chelsea Handler is keen on green.

The comedian, who just announced a residency in Las Vegas, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 14. While she wore black for the appearance, she brightened things up outside in NYC, donning a grassy green maxi dress and ombré nude heels.

With summer scratching at spring’s door, our wardrobe is more than ready for the addition of a dopamine-boosting dress like this. Imagine if you could get the look for under $15. Actually, there’s no need to imagine. This deal is real!

Get the Sandy & Sid Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Shirtdress (originally $28) on sale for just $14 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Sandy & Sid dress launched with an already affordable price point, but this 50%-off deal is not to be missed. We love when a bargain hunt pays off! This flowy green dress even has great reviews so far, though we’d still classify it as a hidden gem. This is your chance to be among the first to wear it!

This tiered maxi dress is sleeveless like Handler’s and features hidden buttons, as well as an adorable ruffle collar. Want to emphasize the waist? Accessorize with any belt of your choosing. We think white is a fun choice for warm weather!

If you were hoping for an integrated tie at the waist, short sleeves or a different shade of green, don’t go anywhere just yet. You can see seven other styles that stood out to Us on Amazon below!

Shop more long green dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!