6 Times Chrissy Teigen Stole Kim Kardashian’s Pregnancy Uniform

Well, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen wore a fitted dress, loose coat and ankle-strap heels, a.k.a. her pregnancy uniform of choice, on Thursday, January 7, in Beverly Hills. The figure-flattering ensemble that the model has been spotted in consistently since announcing her pregnancy in October just so happens to resemble somebody else's go-to maternity threads…

As you surely remember, Kim Kardashian almost exclusively chose the same combo — a body-conscious dress with a duster coat — for her everyday wear while pregnant with Saint West (born on December 5). And Teigen, who's expecting her first child (a girl!) this spring, seemingly couldn't — and can't — get enough.

Need more proof? Scroll down for five more times the Lip Sync Battle color commentator cribbed the reality star's second-pregnancy style.

Peachy Keen

Kardashian wore this bump-hugging Wolford dress with a peach Maison Margiela duster coat on July 27, then Teigen rocked the inverse on November 13.

Olive Her Style

Love the reality star's olive-hued Isabel Marant trench teamed with this gray tank dress from July 16? Apparently, so does Teigen, who modeled a look-alike Bec & Bridge dress with an army-green coat on November 16.

Back-to-Back in Black

Head-to-toe black and sky-high heels were the look of the day for the mom of North West (on July 20) and Mrs. John Legend (on December 5).

Color-Blocking Queens

Double the color, double the fun? Kardashian chose a gray and white maxi dress, teamed with one of her beloved long coats, while shopping on August 10. Likewise, Teigen whipped out a duster to bundle over her two-toned ensemble on November 15.

Bonus: Jailhouse Rock

No, it's not a duster coat, but Kardashian (June 24) and Teigen (October 28) were twinning hardcore in these striped Balmain separates, so how could we not include?

