Bigs News: Christian Louboutin and Disney have another collaboration in the works. As if fans didn’t have enough to look forward to with the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars-obsessives who love shoes have another reason to celebrate: the iconic film franchise is getting the footwear treatment with a collection of shoes.

Here are the deets: each of the female leads in the film Rey (Daisy Ridley), Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) had a pair of shoes created for them by the iconic red-soled shoe designer. While each shoe is unique, they will all incorporate a bespoke jewel designed to resemble the Tie Fighter Spaceship.

All four of the commemorative styles will debut at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest film on Saturday, December 9 along with a “showpiece” created by Louboutin in collaboration with Industrial Light and Magic that includes the iconic Louboutin six-inch Ballerina Ultima heel and will feature a holographic installation guarded by a set of Praetorian Guards on the red carpet during the premiere.

The best part? After the film’s premier each design (which has been signed by both Louboutin and the actress whose character inspired it) will be auctioned on Charity Buzz, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

This isn’t the first time Louboutin has collaborated with Disney to coincide with a major film release. The cult-fave footwear got the Disney treatment for 2012’s Maleficent and 2015’s Cinderella. But the force will clearly be the strongest with this collection.

