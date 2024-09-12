Coco Jones was a sparkly sight to see at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jones, 26, slayed in $241K worth of diamonds from Jared Atelier at the awards show, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday, September 11. For the event, she wore the brand’s Emerald Cut Diamond Tennis Bracelet on her left wrist, which retails for $115,000 and features three rows of diamonds set in white gold.

On her same wrist, Jones stacked the Jared Atelier Diamond Bracelet ($40,000) and the Diamond Bangle Bracelet ($25,000), which feature more emerald, oval and princess cut stones.

Jones decorated her fingers with two rings, including the Multi-Cut Diamond Ring ($13,000), which features large diamonds surrounded by stacks of smaller rocks. She elevated the piece with the Jared Atelier Diamond Ring — which sells for $33,000 — complete with a large oval diamond set in white gold and clusters of smaller diamonds.

Related: MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals The MTV Video Music Awards are back — meaning Hollywood’s favorite artists delivered a fierce and fun red carpet. For the 2024 awards ceremony, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more were nominated for a […]

Jones topped off her glittery ensemble with the Diamond Climber Earrings ($15,000), which feature a number of stones lined up. Jones wore the piece dangling from her ear, creating a dainty look.

The “Double Back” singer teamed her jewelry with a textured silver Lever Couture gown featuring a plunging neckline, a singular above-the-shoulder strap, a woven silhouette and a wrap slit skirt that exposed both her legs. Jones completed her look with strappy chrome heels from Stuart Weitzman.

For glam, Jones donned a full beat including foundation, filled-in eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, wispy long lashes, a highlighted nose and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted to the side and slicked down.

Related: From Pink to Lady Gaga! See the Wildest VMAs Hair and Makeup of All Time There’s no red carpet like a VMAs red carpet. Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up some of the wildest hair and makeup looks of all time from the ceremony that are sure to make you laugh — or maybe make your jaw hit the floor. Music and fashion are obviously a huge part of the […]

Following the show, Jones took to Instagram to show off her look. “She was a fairy 🧚,” she captioned the post.

That night, Jones was nominated for Push Performance of the Year for her track “ICU.” K-pop girl group Le Sserafim ended up taking home the moon person for their hit “Easy”