Stylish

We’re Channeling Dakota Johnson’s $4,800 Shearling Coat Look for Under $80

By
Dakota Johnson in New York City on January 27, 2024.
Dakota Johnson in New York City on January 27, 2024.Gotham/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dakota Johnson knows how to bundle up in style.

The actress was photographed in New York City on Saturday, January 27, hours before long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live. The second-time host braved the Big Apple’s cold weather in a $4,800 shearling coat by Toteme in a versatile biscuit colorway.

Johnson wore this heavyweight coat with The Row ankle boots, Bottega Veneta sunglasses and white jeans. We quickly fell in love with the entire ensemble — and we knew we needed to find a coat with the same vibe as hers (but for way, way less)!

See it!

Get the Sugar Poison Faux-Fur Long Overcoat (originally $92) on sale for just $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Sugar Poison coat, which has hundreds of reviews, was already under $100 — but we just so happened to catch it on sale for under $80! Such a score. It even comes in numerous color options similar to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ outerwear, so you can pick your favorite.

This coat’s ultra-warm, curly faux fur is exactly what we needed, and the length is going to be a serious asset for cold days — and for elevating each outfit’s elegance! Old Hollywood vibes, for sure!

amazon-kate-spade-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Kate Spade Dress Is Legitimately Over $250 Off at Amazon View Deal

SUGAR POISON Women Faux Fur Winter Coats Comfort Warm Outerwear Open Front Long Cardigan Overcoat Jacket (Light Tan, S)
SUGAR POISON
You save: 17%

Sugar Poison Faux-Fur Long Overcoat

$76$92
See it!

Want to see some other similar styles before placing your order? Check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Shop more faux-fur coats we love:

The Drop Women's Kiara Long Oversized Faux Fur Coat, Rose Mauve, M
The Drop

The Drop Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux-Fur Coat

$140
See it!
Thread Collective Short Pile Faux Fur Star Print Jacket Cognac MD
Thread Collective

Thread Collective Short Pile Faux-Fur Jacket

$44
See it!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Winter Faux Fur Jackets Fall Fashion Open Front Long Shaggy Coat Outerwear (Light Khaki,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Shaggy Faux-Fur Coat

$55
See it!

Not your style? Explore more fur and faux-fur outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

